In Hubballi, Karnataka, a 40-year-old man named Dadapeer was chased and killed in broad daylight on a busy street. Two attackers used a sword and iron rod in the assault, which was filmed by bystanders. Police are investigating the murder as a possible revenge killing.

A shocking murder in Karnataka’s Hubballi has raised concerns after a 40-year-old man was chased and hacked to death in broad daylight on a busy road in the Banashankari locality on Friday. According to preliminary information, two youths allegedly pursued the victim before attacking him with a sword and iron rod.

Eyewitnesses told police that the attackers chased the man for several hundred metres. The victim eventually fell after colliding with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. The assailants then attacked him while he was on the ground before fleeing the area.

The incident occurred in public view, with people nearby reportedly shouting during the attack but unable to intervene. Several people captured the incident on their mobile phones, and the ghastly act videos subsequently went viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

Victim Identified As Dadapeer

Police identified the deceased as Dadapeer, a resident of a village near Mishirkoti. Investigators are examining whether the killing was linked to an old murder case involving the victim.

According to police, Dadapeer was reportedly a prime accused in an earlier murder case. Investigators suspect that members of a rival group may have carried out the attack as an act of retaliation.

ACP Shivanand Chalavadi and other police personnel reached the scene and began a preliminary investigation. Police teams are currently searching for the attackers.

Police Suspect Old Murder Case Link

Hubballi Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the deceased had been involved in a murder case dating back 11 years.

“It is suspected that a relative of the deceased in that case is the murderer. A video has surfaced on social media and based on the video and some other evidence the police are in search of the murderers,” he said.

A relative of Dadapeer said he had been jailed briefly following the 2011 murder of a man named Maruti. The case was later closed, and Dadapeer had been living in his village with his wife and three children.

Family Claims Earlier Attack

The victim's family also claimed that Dadapeer had survived a similar attack around six months ago while travelling from Kalaghatagi to Hubballi.

The family said the earlier dispute involved a land-related issue that had eventually led to the murder of Maruti. A relative said both sides had later reached a truce but expressed suspicion that members of the rival group could be behind the latest killing.

“Both parties had come to a truce but the murder happened. We suspect the hands of the same rival members. We are also waiting for the police to clarify,” the relative said.

Police are continuing their investigation and efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for the broad-daylight killing.