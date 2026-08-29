The Gadag-Shirahatti-Yalavigi Railway Line Protest Committee has urged the Karnataka government to expedite land acquisition for the long-pending project. Despite approval for land acquisition in the 2021-22 Budget, the process has reportedly yet to begin.

Members of the Gadag-Shirahatti-Yalavigi Railway Line Protest Committee have urged the Karnataka government to expedite the long-pending land acquisition process and take steps to move the railway project forward. On Thursday, committee members met newly appointed Chairman GS Patil at the Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Math and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate action on the project.

The committee said the railway line has remained a long-standing demand of people in the region and that delays in acquiring the required land have stalled progress. It urged the government to intervene and ensure that the project moves ahead without further delay.

Approved In 2021-22 Budget, But No Progress

Committee President Iranna Koti and Vice President Rayesab Dhalayat spoke at the meeting and highlighted the delay in implementing the project. They pointed out that the then Chief Minister had announced approval for land acquisition for the railway line in the 2021-22 Budget.

"It has been four to five years since the financial approval was granted, but the land acquisition process has not even started," they said.

The committee urged Patil to use his experience and influence to explain the importance of the project to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and help turn the long-pending demand of the people into reality.

Land Acquisition Is The Main Hurdle

The memorandum stated that the project has effectively come to a standstill because the land required for the railway line has not yet been acquired.

The committee demanded that the government expedite the land acquisition process, provide landowners with fair compensation in accordance with the rules, and complete the process without further delays.

Former MLA Ramakrishna Doddamani, along with leaders VV Kappanavar, Humayun Magadi, CC Noorashettar, Babanna Mundawad and Dr Sunil Burbure, as well as other members of the protest committee, were also present at the meeting.