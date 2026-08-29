Mangaluru, the gateway to Karnataka's coast, is set for a potential new phase of railway development after its jurisdiction is shifted from Palakkad to Mysuru division. The move has renewed calls for better connectivity, infrastructure and services.

In what is being described as a historic decision, the Mangaluru railway region has been moved from the Southern Railway's Palakkad division to the South Western Railway's Mysuru division. The administrative change is being seen as more than just a shift in jurisdiction, with the Dakshina Kannada District Railway Users' Committee claiming that it could usher in a new phase of railway development for Mangaluru and coastal Karnataka. The committee shared a detailed post on the social media platform X, outlining what it described as years of neglect and the region's long-pending railway demands.

For decades, the Palakkad division has faced criticism from railway users in Mangaluru over what they describe as inadequate development despite the region generating substantial railway revenue. According to the committee, Mangaluru is among the highest revenue-generating areas under the Southern Railway zone. The committee argued that the revenue generated from the region should have translated into better stations, connectivity and railway infrastructure, but alleged that Mangaluru has repeatedly been overlooked when it comes to development.

Constant Step-Motherly Treatment For Mangaluru

The committee cited several examples to support its claim of what it described as step-motherly treatment of Mangaluru.

One such example is Train No. 12133/34, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) to Mangaluru Junction Superfast Express. According to the committee, there had been a demand to operate the train up to Mangaluru Central. However, the proposal was reportedly rejected by the Palakkad division on the grounds that Mangaluru Central did not have sufficient platform capacity. As a result, the train was terminated at Mangaluru Junction.

The committee then pointed to what it described as an apparent contradiction. The same Palakkad division later introduced Train No. 22609/10, the Mangaluru Central to Coimbatore Intercity Superfast Express, which operates from Mangaluru Central. This has led railway users to question why platform availability was cited as a constraint for extending one service to Mangaluru Central while another service was subsequently introduced from the station.

Similarly, in 2017, Train No. 16575/76, the Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara Express, was also limited to Mangaluru Junction despite demands for its extension to Mangaluru Central. The committee said railway users continue to seek the extension of both services to Mangaluru Central.

The committee also questioned the perceived preference for trains serving Kerala at Mangaluru Central, while services connecting Mangaluru with Karnataka and the Konkan region have, according to it, received comparatively less attention.

A 'Central' Station With Limited Development

Mangaluru Central is the city's main railway station and one of the five railway stations in India bearing the 'Central' designation. However, the committee alleged that the station has remained neglected despite Mangaluru's importance as a major city and commercial centre.

While several other major railway stations have undergone significant redevelopment and modernisation, the committee said Mangaluru Central has not received the level of development expected of a major railway station.

Poor Connectivity To Other Karnataka Cities

Despite Mangaluru being located in Karnataka, the committee highlighted what it described as inadequate rail connectivity between the coastal city and other parts of the state.

According to the committee, around 35 trains operate from Mangaluru Central, of which approximately 23 run towards Kerala. It claimed that only around six trains each operate towards other parts of Karnataka and the Konkan region.

The committee also raised concerns over the non-restoration of Train No. 16687/88, the Mangaluru Central to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Navyug Express, which was cancelled during the COVID-19 lockdown. The long-distance service provided connectivity between Mangaluru and North India, and the committee said the demand for its restoration has remained pending.

Concerns Over Local Language Use

The committee also raised concerns about the use of local languages at Mangaluru's railway stations, particularly Mangaluru Central. It alleged that staff at catering stalls, food courts and ticket counters often do not speak Kannada or Tulu.

The committee further claimed that Malayalam receives greater prominence than the local languages on some signboards, advertisements and notice boards. It called for greater recognition and use of Kannada and Tulu at railway facilities in the region.

Track Doubling Project Still Pending

The doubling of the railway line between Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction is another long-pending demand highlighted by the committee.

According to the committee, capacity and operational constraints have frequently been cited as reasons for not taking up the project. It argued that the railway infrastructure needs to be upgraded to meet Mangaluru's present requirements and accommodate future growth in passenger and freight traffic.

'This Is Not Against Kerala'

The committee stressed that its demands should not be viewed as being against Kerala or its people. It said Mangaluru's railway requirements should be addressed based on the city's location in Karnataka and its contribution to railway revenue.

"We want to clarify this. Mangaluru is in Karnataka and brings in a lot of railway revenue. Its interests should not be sacrificed for Kerala-centric services," the committee stated.