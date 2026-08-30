A woman tied a rakhi to a delivery executive at her doorstep and the video is winning praise online.

A heartwarming Raksha Bandhan moment of a woman tying a rakhi to a delivery executive, leaving both of them smiling, has left social media users deeply moved. The video, shared on Instagram by Vadodara-based Akankasha Singh, was captioned, “We randomly decided to tie a rakhi to our delivery partner, and he made the moment unforgettable.”

The video begins with Singh opening the door for the delivery partner. After exchanging warm greetings, she surprises him by tying a rakhi around his wrist to mark Raksha Bandhan. Moments later, she bows down to touch his feet and seek blessings.

But the delivery partner had a heartfelt gesture of his own.

Singh revealed that the man insisted on giving her a monetary gift despite her refusal. He asks for scanner and eventually pulls out a Rs 50 note and hands it to her with a smile.

"Some gifts are priceless, even if they are just Rs 50," Singh wrote while sharing the video. She further recalled how the delivery rider insisted on giving her the money, saying: “Ab behen bola hai na (I have called you a sister)”

Singh explained that the modest amount carried a meaning far greater than its monetary value.

"So this Rs 50 isn't something we “took”; it's a memory, a blessing, and the purest gesture of love and respect from someone we met for just a few minutes."

The emotional exchange quickly won praise online, with users applauding Singh's spontaneous gesture and highlighting the delivery executive's warmth and generosity.