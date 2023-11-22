Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Coco-napped! Bengaluru's peculiar trend of car-involved coconut heists

    In Bengaluru, a man facing financial trouble due to online rummy losses was arrested for stealing tender coconuts using a car at night. Mohan, a former trader, sold the stolen coconuts to repay debts, revealing an unusual method to tackle financial woes. His arrest led to asset confiscation, shedding light on his desperate actions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    A peculiar case of theft has emerged in Bengaluru, where an unusual thief has been nabbed by Girinagar police for an intriguing crime—stealing tender coconuts, not from homes or shops, but from roadside Tender coconut vendors.

    The accused, identified as Mohan, a native of Tamil Nadu residing in Madiwala, had been surreptitiously pilfering fresh Tender coconut for the past three months. His modus operandi was notably unconventional—he used a car for his nocturnal excursions solely to snatch fresh tender coconuts.

    BESCOM blames rodents for fatal electrocution of mother and child in Bengaluru

    The arrest followed a complaint lodged by Rajanna near Mankuthimmana Park in Girinagar, who reported the theft of 1150 litres of Tender coconut. Shockingly, when authorities scrutinized the CCTV footage, they discovered Mohan's systematic Tender coconut heists conducted under the cover of night, prompting his arrest.

    During the interrogation regarding the Tender coconut theft, it appeared that Mohan was entangled in another case of financial trouble. He had incurred substantial losses—amounting to lakhs—due to an online rummy addiction. In a bid to offset his mounting debts, Mohan resorted to stealing tender coconuts and renting cars for his nightly escapades.

    Bengaluru Traffic can't stop Jonty Rhodes: Cricket legend relishes Mysore Masala Dosa and Mangalore buns

    Mohan, a former tender coconut trader, had accumulated significant debts while trying to alleviate his financial woes by playing rummy during his spare time. Initially engaged in taxi driving using rented cars, his clandestine operations evolved into nocturnal Tender coconut thefts, utilizing rented vehicles.

    Mohan had also established a consistent number of clients for his stolen Tender coconut, selling 100-150 litres daily to a fresh Tender coconut merchant named Maddur. The arrest led to the confiscation of assets including an eight-lakh-worth car, a Royal Enfield bike, and recovered stolen tender coconut. The case has shed light on the unusual methods employed by a desperate individual entangled in a web of financial distress, resorting to unconventional means to offset his losses.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
