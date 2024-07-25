Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian shares HOT pictures in black bikini, flaunts her bombshell body

    Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram to share pictures in which she looked hot in a racy bikini.

    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian has once again sent her fans into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post. The reality TV personality and entrepreneur posted a series of sultry photographs showing off her beautiful curves in a daring black bikini paired with a matching sheer cover-up. Kim's exquisite taste and confidence are on full display in the photographs.

    In one of the photographs, Kim is shown posing sensually on a lounge chair, her beautiful form on full display. The other shot shows her striding with grace and confidence. The sensual black bikini and sophisticated cover-up add enchantment to her image. 

    The post's caption read, "A bombshell just entered the villa," wonderfully captures the mood of the photographs.

    Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, left a comment on the image, stating, "screaming at the caption." Fans also swarmed the comments area with adoration, with one writing, "Obsessed," and another writing, "Gorgeous woman!" The post rapidly received thousands of likes and comments.

    Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian made news when she traveled to India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's opulent wedding at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Kim stood out on the occasion in a gorgeous crimson lehenga made by renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra. 

