Paris Olympics 2024: Archery to Badminton, All you need to know about India's matches date and time

Following a record-breaking seven medals at the Tokyo Games 2020, Indian competitors will try to set a new record in the French capital.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will begin on July 26 in the French city and last until August 11. The athletic extravaganza is scheduled to attract 10,500 competitors from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs). India will send 117 competitors to the Olympics, with 70 men and 47 women competing in 16 athletic disciplines. The group also comprises 140 support staff members. India won seven medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, including gold in the javelin throw by Neeraj Chopra. This is India's best-ever medal haul at the Olympics, and the country's athletes will do everything they can to beat the three-year-old record.

Although the Olympics will officially begin on July 26, some events, notably the individual archery competition, will begin earlier, on July 25. The first potential medal event for India will be the 10m air rifle competition on July 27th. Let's now have a look at India's whole itinerary at the Paris Olympics (all timings IST):

25 July

Archery: Women's Individual Ranking Round (1 PM IST)

Archery: Men's Individual Ranking Round (5.45 PM IST)

26 July

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics will take place on the Seine River. There are no scheduled events.

27 July

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification (12.30 pm); 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze Medal (2 pm); 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold Medal (2.30 pm); 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification (2 pm); 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification (4 pm).

Rowing: Men's Singles Sculls Heats (12.30pm)

Badminton: Men's singles, women's singles, and doubles group stage (12.50 p.m)

Boxing: Women's 54 kg and 60 kg round of 32 (7pm)

Hockey: Indian men's squad vs New Zealand (9 p.m.).

Tennis: Men's singles and doubles first round (3:30 pm)

28 July

Archery: Women's team round of 16, followed by medal rounds (1 pm).

Badminton: Men's singles, women's singles, and doubles group stage (12 p.m.).

Boxing: Men's 71 kg, women's 50 kg (2:30 pm)

Rowing: Men's singles sculls repechage (12.30 pm)

Shooting: 10m air rifle women's qualification (12.45 pm); 10m air pistol men's final (1 pm); 10m air rifle men's qualification (2.45 pm); and 10m air pistol women's final (3.30 pm).

Swimming: Men's 100m backstroke heats followed by semi-finals; Women's 200m freestyle heats followed by semi-finals (begins at 2.30 pm)

29 July

Archery: Men's team round-of-16, followed by medal rounds (1 pm).

Badminton: Men's singles, women's singles, and doubles group stage (12 p.m.).

Boxing: Women's 60 kg round of 16 (2.30pm)

Hockey: India vs Argentina (4:15 pm)

Rowing: Men's Single Sculls semi-finals (1 pm)

Shooting: Men's Trap Qualification (12.30 pm); 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification (12.45 pm); 10m Air Rifle Women's Final (1 pm); and 10m Air Rifle Men's Final (3.30 pm).

Swimming: Men's 100m Backstroke Final, Women's 200m Freestyle Final (12:13 a.m. onwards)

Table tennis: Men's and women's singles round of 64 and round of 32 (1.30 p.m)

Tennis: Men's singles and doubles second round (3.30 pm)

