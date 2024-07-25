Mumbai: 38-year-old engineer jumps off Atal Setu in apparent suicide; videos go viral (WATCH)

A 38-year-old engineer, Karthuri Srinivas, tragically leapt from Mumbai’s Atal Setu bridge on July 24, captured by CCTV. Srinivas, from Dombivili, left his car with personal items but no note. Authorities suspect financial issues were a factor. Despite a swift search by rescue teams, Srinivas remains missing. The Atal Setu is India's longest sea bridge.

In a tragic incident that has captured widespread attention on social media, a 38-year-old engineer named Karthuri Srinivas took his own life by jumping off the Atal Setu bridge yesterday afternoon. The incident, which was recorded by CCTV cameras, has since gone viral.

According to reports, Srinivas, a resident of Pallava Nagar in Dombivili, was seen stopping his car on the bridge around 12:35 PM. He then exited the vehicle and leapt into the sea. The CCTV footage prompted the toll control room to alert the Navsheva police immediately.



Maharashtra: 43-year-old female doctor jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai, death note found

Rescue teams from MTHL and the Coastal Security Police were swiftly dispatched to the scene and began a search for Srinivas. Authorities suspect that financial troubles may have driven him to this desperate act. When Srinivas jumped, he left behind only his purse in the car, which contained his Aadhaar card and his work ID from his employer. However, no death note or phone was found in the vehicle.

Srinivas, who held a B.Tech degree, had worked for the Lodha Group in Mumbai in 2023 after returning from a stint in Kuwait. Following his time with Lodha, he began an electrical contracting business with partners. His wife revealed to the police that Srinivas had faced severe challenges in his past and had a near-death experience in Kuwait which he narrowly survived thanks to a timely rescue.



Mumbai: Atal Setu to remain closed for all vehicles for few hours today. Check timings, and other details

The police noted that Srinivas had spoken to a relative shortly before the incident and appeared calm. Despite extensive search efforts, Srinivas remains unaccounted for. This is not the first such tragedy associated with Atal Setu; a similar incident involving a woman doctor had occurred earlier.

About Atal Setu:

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi just six months ago, the Atal Setu Bridge is the longest sea bridge in India. Spanning 21.8 kilometres, the bridge connects Mumbai's Sewri and Nhawa Sheva areas. The project, known as MTHL, cost approximately Rs 17,843 crore. The bridge includes 16.5 kilometres over the sea and 5.5 kilometres on land, with interchanges at Sewri, Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle. It also links to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, enhancing connectivity between Mumbai and Pune.

Latest Videos