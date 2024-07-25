Bengaluru: Peenya flyover set to open for all vehicles from July 29; heavy vehicles banned on THIS weekday

Starting July 29, the Peenya Flyover on the Bengaluru-Tumkur National Highway will open to all vehicles except heavy ones, which will be restricted every Friday from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Saturday for maintenance. This follows a fault repair involving 240 cables and successful load tests by the Highways Authority and IISC.

In a welcome development for motorists travelling on the Bengaluru-Tumkur National Highway, the Peenya Flyover will soon open to all vehicles. Starting from July 29, vehicles of all kinds will be permitted to use the flyover, bringing much-needed relief to commuters.

However, there is one exception to this new rule. Heavy vehicles will be restricted from using the Peenya Flyover every Friday. This restriction will be in place from 6:00 AM on Friday to 6:00 AM on Saturday. The prohibition is due to ongoing special work required for the flyover's maintenance and upgrades.



The restriction is part of necessary measures after a fault was discovered in two of the flyover’s pillars. To address this, 240 cables were installed across 120 pillars. Following the installation, a thorough load test was conducted by the Highways Authority and the Indian Institute of Science (IISC). The tests were crucial to ensure the safety and stability of the structure.

The ban on heavy vehicles had been in effect for one and a half years. Experts from IISC recommended reopening the flyover to traffic after confirming the safety through load testing. The authorities have since submitted their findings to the police, leading to the updated traffic regulations.

While some additional cable work remains, the IISC has given clearance for vehicles to resume using the flyover. Commute will be unrestricted for all vehicles except on the specified Friday morning to Saturday morning period.

