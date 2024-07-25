Karnataka SHOCKER! 1.5 year old baby dies of high fever after suspected sexual assault, POCSO case filed

In Karnataka’s Kalaburgi district, a 1.5-year-old girl died from a high fever after being rushed to hospital with severe injuries suggesting sexual assault. The attending doctor alerted the police, leading to a POCSO Act and murder investigation. The child’s family denies abuse, claiming they provided constant care and reject the allegations.

In a deeply troubling incident in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi district, a 1-and-a-half-year-old girl is suspected to have been sexually assaulted before tragically dying from high fever. The distressing events unfolded in a village within Aland Taluk.

On July 18th, the child was rushed to a local hospital after her condition became critical. Medical staff observed severe injuries and deformities on the child’s body, raising suspicions of sexual abuse. The attending doctor immediately reported these findings to the police.



Despite the doctor’s alert, the child's health deteriorated rapidly. She succumbed to a high fever and passed away before she could receive the necessary treatment. Her death has raised significant concerns and has shocked the local community.



The child's family has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. They maintain that the child was under their constant care and reject the allegations suggested by the medical findings. According to them, no abuse occurred during the child's time with them.

In light of the doctor's report and the family's statements, the Narona police station has launched a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and a murder investigation.

