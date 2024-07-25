Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru's Koramangala PG murder: Killer mistakenly targets lover's friend, reveals probe

    A mistaken identity led to the tragic murder of Kriti Kumari in Bengaluru. Abhishek, seeking his estranged girlfriend, entered a PG and fatally attacked Kriti. The incident, occurring around 11:10 PM, exposes serious security lapses at the PG. Police are now intensively searching for Abhishek, who fled after the crime.

    Bengaluru Koramangala PG murder Probe reveals killer targets lover friend mistaking identity vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

    In a shocking twist to the gruesome murder of a young woman from Bihar, the investigation reveals that the accused killed the wrong person in a tragic case of mistaken identity. The incident occurred at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

    Late last night, around 11:10 to 11:30 PM, Abhishek, armed with a knife, entered the PG in Koramangala and brutally attacked Kriti Kumari, a 24-year-old woman from Bihar, by slashing her throat. The attack took place near her room on the third floor, leading to her immediate death due to excessive bleeding. South East Division DCP Sara Fatima, along with Koramangala Police, inspected the crime scene. The primary suspicion pointed towards a security lapse at the PG, allowing Abhishek to enter so easily. A case has been registered at the Koramangala police station.

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG, probe underway

    Contrary to initial reports, it has now been confirmed that Kriti Kumari had no personal relationship with her murderer. The true story behind the incident unveils a tragic misunderstanding.

    Background:

    Abhishek, the accused, hails from Bhopal and was previously in a relationship with a former colleague. Both lived together in a PG while working in Bengaluru. However, Abhishek left his job and moved back to Bhopal several months ago but frequently visited Bengaluru to see his girlfriend.

    Despite his frequent visits, Abhishek’s girlfriend urged him to find a job in Bengaluru. Abhishek falsely claimed to have secured a job, which his girlfriend discovered was a lie during his subsequent visit. This led to a fallout, with his girlfriend deciding to distance herself from him.

    Who was the victim?

    Kriti Kumari, a friend of Abhishek’s girlfriend, stepped in to help. She advised her friend to move into her PG for safety. Following this, Abhishek’s girlfriend relocated to Kriti Kumari’s PG on the third floor.

    Bengaluru nightmare: Minors detained in connection with assault on Manipur-based woman in Koramangala

    On the fateful night, Abhishek, enraged by his girlfriend’s refusal to communicate with him, decided to confront her at the PG. He entered the building, found his way to the third floor, and knocked on the door, intending to harm his girlfriend. However, when the door opened, it was Kriti Kumari who greeted him instead. In his fury and confusion, Abhishek attacked Kriti, fatally injuring her.

    Koramangala police are now conducting an intensive search to apprehend Abhishek, who fled the scene immediately after the murder. The investigation highlights significant security lapses at the PG, prompting calls for better safety measures in such accommodations.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 5:27 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka one and half year old baby dies of fever after alleged sexual assault at Bidar POCSO case filed vkp

    Karnataka SHOCKER! 1.5 year old baby dies of high fever after suspected sexual assault, POCSO case filed

    Renukaswamy murder case Bengaluru court rejects actor Darshan request for homemade meals citing THESE reasons vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Bengaluru court rejects actor Darshan's plea for homemade meals citing THESE reasons

    Bengaluru Peenya flyover set to open for all vehicles from July twenty nine heavy vehicles banned on THIS weekday vkp

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover set to open for all vehicles from July 29; heavy vehicles banned on THIS weekday

    Karnataka High Court issues notice to actor Yash starrer TOXIC for movie set in forest area vkp

    Karnataka HC issues notice to actor Yash starrer 'TOXIC' for movie set in forest area

    Karnataka landslide: Army begins search for Kerala native Arjun and his truck using advanced drone anr

    Karnataka landslide: Army begins search for Kerala native Arjun and his truck using advanced drone

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh sends protest note to India over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'shelter' assurance AJR

    Bangladesh sends protest note to India over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'shelter' assurance

    Karnataka one and half year old baby dies of fever after alleged sexual assault at Bidar POCSO case filed vkp

    Karnataka SHOCKER! 1.5 year old baby dies of high fever after suspected sexual assault, POCSO case filed

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal's film has love and betrayal RKK

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal's film has love and betrayal

    Andhra Pradesh CM draws parallel between Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and Jagan Mohan Reddy (WATCH) snt

    Andhra Pradesh CM draws parallel between Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and Jagan Mohan Reddy (WATCH)

    SEXY photos: Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan reveals cleavage in SUPER HOT photos [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY photos: Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan reveals cleavage in SUPER HOT photos [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future' AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan' Gulam Nabi zia reporter anr

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan'

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon