Bengaluru's Koramangala PG murder: Killer mistakenly targets lover's friend, reveals probe

A mistaken identity led to the tragic murder of Kriti Kumari in Bengaluru. Abhishek, seeking his estranged girlfriend, entered a PG and fatally attacked Kriti. The incident, occurring around 11:10 PM, exposes serious security lapses at the PG. Police are now intensively searching for Abhishek, who fled after the crime.

In a shocking twist to the gruesome murder of a young woman from Bihar, the investigation reveals that the accused killed the wrong person in a tragic case of mistaken identity. The incident occurred at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

Late last night, around 11:10 to 11:30 PM, Abhishek, armed with a knife, entered the PG in Koramangala and brutally attacked Kriti Kumari, a 24-year-old woman from Bihar, by slashing her throat. The attack took place near her room on the third floor, leading to her immediate death due to excessive bleeding. South East Division DCP Sara Fatima, along with Koramangala Police, inspected the crime scene. The primary suspicion pointed towards a security lapse at the PG, allowing Abhishek to enter so easily. A case has been registered at the Koramangala police station.



Contrary to initial reports, it has now been confirmed that Kriti Kumari had no personal relationship with her murderer. The true story behind the incident unveils a tragic misunderstanding.

Background:

Abhishek, the accused, hails from Bhopal and was previously in a relationship with a former colleague. Both lived together in a PG while working in Bengaluru. However, Abhishek left his job and moved back to Bhopal several months ago but frequently visited Bengaluru to see his girlfriend.

Despite his frequent visits, Abhishek’s girlfriend urged him to find a job in Bengaluru. Abhishek falsely claimed to have secured a job, which his girlfriend discovered was a lie during his subsequent visit. This led to a fallout, with his girlfriend deciding to distance herself from him.

Who was the victim?

Kriti Kumari, a friend of Abhishek’s girlfriend, stepped in to help. She advised her friend to move into her PG for safety. Following this, Abhishek’s girlfriend relocated to Kriti Kumari’s PG on the third floor.



On the fateful night, Abhishek, enraged by his girlfriend’s refusal to communicate with him, decided to confront her at the PG. He entered the building, found his way to the third floor, and knocked on the door, intending to harm his girlfriend. However, when the door opened, it was Kriti Kumari who greeted him instead. In his fury and confusion, Abhishek attacked Kriti, fatally injuring her.

Koramangala police are now conducting an intensive search to apprehend Abhishek, who fled the scene immediately after the murder. The investigation highlights significant security lapses at the PG, prompting calls for better safety measures in such accommodations.

