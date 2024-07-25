Jennifer Lopez SEXY pictures: 55-year-old actress looks HOT in white halter swimsuit; shares birthday pictures

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez shared a cool mirror selfie on social media to mark her 55th birthday. She captioned the photo as "This Is Me...Now," which is the name of her latest music album.

Jennifer Lopez is entering her new age, and by the looks of her recent photo, it appears to be her most glamorous ever. The Hollywood actress and singer turned 55 yesterday and took to social media to commemorate the occasion. Jennifer poses for a mirror selfie in an Instagram image.

She wore a solid-coloured white bikini with halter straps pulled firmly around her neck, incut leg cuts and a plunging deep V-neckline. Her gold accessories provided the glittering sheen that her style demanded.

A gold bracelet wrapped around one wrist, while solid gold cuffs adorned the other. She captioned the shot, which showed her with a muted brown makeup and her hair tied back into a neat ponytail, "This Is Me...Now," which is also the name of her newest music album.

Aside from her enormous Bridgerton-themed birthday event, Jennifer shared a glimpse into her low-key celebrations at home.

Another series of photos in what seems to be her living room show an abundance of balloons saying 'Happy Birthday' from wall to wall. Her pastel blue tiered birthday cake included white lattice work and pink flowers on its crown.

JLo matched her cake perfectly, wearing a pair of blue satin pyjamas custom-made for the occasion with the words 'JL's Golden B'Day 7-24-24' stitched in gold on the side of her breast. A no-makeup appearance ensured that she arrived for her birthday in her most relaxed state.

"This is" JLo in her birthday finest, and we can't wait to see what this year has in store for her. The renowned Hollywood couple, Affleck and JLO, married in July 2023. However, everything does not appear to be well in the couple's paradise, as media sources indicate that they are on the verge of splitting up.

Previously, the cause for the breakup was believed to be the other person's celebrity, but according to insiders, the troubles appeared to go deeper than simply being jealous of each other's status. JLO has not discussed their separation, nor has Affleck discussed the couple's rocky marriage.

