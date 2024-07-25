Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future'

Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Asianet Newsable spoke exclusively to Brigadier Khushal Thakur, who was the then Commanding Officer of of 18 Grenadiers. Reflecting on the bravery of his men and the challenges they faced, Brigadier Khushal Thakur also emphasized on the importance of honouring those who sacrificed their lives for the country during the Kargil War of 1999. He also sent a stern message to Pakistan and China and assured the countrymen that 'we are safe'.