Karnataka HC issues notice to actor Yash starrer 'TOXIC' for movie set in forest area

Balaji Naidu, a lawyer, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) claiming that the set for the high-budget movie was constructed on 20.07 acres of Peenya Plantation land on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which is designated as forest land. According to the PIL, this construction was carried out without proper authorization.



The court's notice also extends to HMT Company, which reportedly allowed the setup of the film on this disputed land. The land in question was previously sold to Canara Bank after HMT ceased operations there. The PIL argues that despite this transaction, the land remains categorized as forest land.

Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind, who heard the PIL, have ordered the execution of the notice and scheduled the next hearing for August 19. The petitioner has requested the immediate removal of the unauthorized film set.

