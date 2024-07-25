Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka HC issues notice to actor Yash starrer 'TOXIC' for movie set in forest area

    The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to KVN Film Production Company over the alleged illegal construction of the movie set for ‘TOXIC’ on government forest land. A PIL claims the set was built on 20.07 acres of Peenya Plantation land without proper authorization. HMT Company, which allowed the setup, is also named in the notice. The next hearing is set for August 19.

    The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to KVN Film Production Company regarding their set for the film ‘TOXIC’, starring Pan India Star Rocking Star Yash. The issue at hand is the alleged illegal construction of the movie set on government forest land.

    Balaji Naidu, a lawyer, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) claiming that the set for the high-budget movie was constructed on 20.07 acres of Peenya Plantation land on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which is designated as forest land. According to the PIL, this construction was carried out without proper authorization.

    Is Nayanthara replacing Kareena Kapoor in Yash's Toxic? Read this

    The court's notice also extends to HMT Company, which reportedly allowed the setup of the film on this disputed land. The land in question was previously sold to Canara Bank after HMT ceased operations there. The PIL argues that despite this transaction, the land remains categorized as forest land.

    Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind, who heard the PIL, have ordered the execution of the notice and scheduled the next hearing for August 19. The petitioner has requested the immediate removal of the unauthorized film set.

