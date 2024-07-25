Renukaswamy murder case: Bengaluru court rejects actor Darshan's plea for homemade meals citing THESE reasons

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, jailed for alleged involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case, had his request for homemade meals denied by the court. Despite arguments for special privileges, the judge ruled against it, citing regulations and lack of medical need, leaving Darshan to eat standard prison meals like other inmates in Parappana Agrahara Jail.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in Parappana Agrahara Jail due to his alleged involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case, faced a setback as the court rejected his request for homemade meals. Darshan had submitted a petition to the court, asking for permission to receive food from home while he is in jail. This request was turned down, leaving him to eat the same prison food as other inmates.

Leela Raghavendra, on behalf of Darshan, filed an application in the 24th ACMM Court seeking permission for home-cooked meals, a bed, and books for the actor. Judge Vishwanath.C. Gowdar presided over the hearing, where advocate Raghavendra argued that under-trial prisoners are generally allowed to receive food, clothes, and beds from home. If they are unable to make these arrangements themselves, the jail authorities have the discretion to provide these facilities.



Despite these arguments, the judge reserved the order until June 25. Upon reviewing Darshan's application, Judge Gowdar dismissed the request, causing disappointment for Darshan, who had hoped for a special meal arrangement.



Darshan, like other inmates, will continue to receive the standard prison meals. The judge's decision was based on several points:

1. Section 728 of the Karnataka Prison Correction Manual 2021 states that murder accused are not allowed to have homemade meals.

2. The jail authorities' report did not indicate a need for domestic help.

3. No medical certificates supported a requirement for homemade meals.

Considering these factors, the judge denied the plea for homemade meals, a bed, and books. Darshan will continue to live under the same conditions as his fellow inmates in Parappana Agrahara Jail, without any special privileges.

