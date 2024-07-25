Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renukaswamy murder case: Bengaluru court rejects actor Darshan's plea for homemade meals citing THESE reasons

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, jailed for alleged involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case, had his request for homemade meals denied by the court. Despite arguments for special privileges, the judge ruled against it, citing regulations and lack of medical need, leaving Darshan to eat standard prison meals like other inmates in Parappana Agrahara Jail.

    Renukaswamy murder case Bengaluru court rejects actor Darshan request for homemade meals citing THESE reasons vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in Parappana Agrahara Jail due to his alleged involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case, faced a setback as the court rejected his request for homemade meals. Darshan had submitted a petition to the court, asking for permission to receive food from home while he is in jail. This request was turned down, leaving him to eat the same prison food as other inmates.

    Leela Raghavendra, on behalf of Darshan, filed an application in the 24th ACMM Court seeking permission for home-cooked meals, a bed, and books for the actor. Judge Vishwanath.C. Gowdar presided over the hearing, where advocate Raghavendra argued that under-trial prisoners are generally allowed to receive food, clothes, and beds from home. If they are unable to make these arrangements themselves, the jail authorities have the discretion to provide these facilities.

    Actor Darshan will get justice if any injustice occured: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Despite these arguments, the judge reserved the order until June 25. Upon reviewing Darshan's application, Judge Gowdar dismissed the request, causing disappointment for Darshan, who had hoped for a special meal arrangement.

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

    Darshan, like other inmates, will continue to receive the standard prison meals. The judge's decision was based on several points: 

    1. Section 728 of the Karnataka Prison Correction Manual 2021 states that murder accused are not allowed to have homemade meals.
    2. The jail authorities' report did not indicate a need for domestic help.
    3. No medical certificates supported a requirement for homemade meals.

    Considering these factors, the judge denied the plea for homemade meals, a bed, and books. Darshan will continue to live under the same conditions as his fellow inmates in Parappana Agrahara Jail, without any special privileges.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Peenya flyover set to open for all vehicles from July twenty nine heavy vehicles banned on THIS weekday vkp

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover set to open for all vehicles from July 29; heavy vehicles banned on THIS weekday

    Karnataka High Court issues notice to actor Yash starrer TOXIC for movie set in forest area vkp

    Karnataka HC issues notice to actor Yash starrer 'TOXIC' for movie set in forest area

    Karnataka landslide: Army begins search for Kerala native Arjun and his truck using advanced drone anr

    Karnataka landslide: Army begins search for Kerala native Arjun and his truck using advanced drone

    Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against NEET exam vkp

    Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against NEET exam

    Karnataka High Court dismisses petition challenging Nandini milk price hike vkp

    Karnataka HC dismisses petition challenging Nandini milk price hike

    Recent Stories

    Opposition INDIA bloc to rally at Jantar Mantar over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's health concerns AJR

    Opposition INDIA bloc to rally at Jantar Mantar over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's health concerns

    SEXY photos: Raai Laxmi flaunts her curves in black bikini; actress enjoys Dubai skyline from poolside RBA

    SEXY photos: Raai Laxmi flaunts her curves in black bikini; actress enjoys Dubai skyline from poolside

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik saved; Vishal Pandey evicted from house? Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik saved; Vishal Pandey evicted from house? Read on

    Kerala: 14 CPM workers found guilty in Ramabhadran murder case; quantum of punishment on July 30 anr

    Kerala: 14 CPM workers found guilty in Ramabhadran murder case; quantum of punishment on July 30

    Why did Shah Rukh Khan ask Preity Zinta if she was on drugs? RKK

    Why did Shah Rukh Khan ask Preity Zinta if she was on drugs?

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future' AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan' Gulam Nabi zia reporter anr

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan'

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon