Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

Local hero from Garkon, Tashi Namgyal, spoke exclusively with Asianet Newsable about his role in exposing the Pakistani infiltration at Batalik during the Kargil War in 1999. Recalling the harsh conditions of snow and conflict, He expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for ensuring a peaceful environment in the area.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, local hero Tashi Namgyal recounted his pivotal role during the Kargil War in 1999. Namgyal vividly described a moment of intense conflict: “I saw 5 to 6 enemies while it was snowing, and stones were being pelted. I returned to my village. In contrast, it was raining in my village. I had only 4-5 soldiers with me, including Hawaldar Balbindar Singh. I informed him that many enemies were attacking us with stones. One of the soldiers with me was named Nanduram.”

Namgyal spoke about the crucial support he and his fellow villagers provided to the soldiers during the war. “We collected rations and essential items for the troops. We assisted them day and night for three months until the battle concluded at the end of July,” he recalled.

He further highlighted the challenges faced: “We had to carry loads 3-4 times a day. Today, we have much better facilities, thanks to the Indian Army.” Namgyal’s village, Garkon, is located in the Batalik sector, a significant area during the conflict. His firsthand account underscores the bravery and commitment of local heroes in the face of adversity.