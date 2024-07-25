'Double standards': India calls on Canada to act against anti-India elements amid rising threats

On June 6, 23-year-old Mason John Baker from Calgary, Alberta, was charged with uttering threats. On May 10, 2024, INSET had received information that a user of the social media platform X had allegedly posted threats to kill Trudeau.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) o Thusday (July 25) called on Canada to take decisive action against anti-India elements who have repeatedly issued threats against Indian leaders, institutions, airlines, and diplomats. The MEA also accused Canada of maintaining double standards in addressing such threats. "We expect Canada to take action against anti-India elements who have repeatedly threatened Indian leaders, institutions, airlines, and diplomats with violence," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The MEA's response came in the wake of recent arrests by Canadian law enforcement in connection with online death threats against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"When a democracy uses different standards to measure or implement the rule of law and freedom of expression, it only reveals its double standards," Jaiswal remarked. "We would like to see the same level of action on the threats posed to us."

On June 13, 67-year-old Garry Belzevick from Edmonton was arrested for allegedly making similar threats against Trudeau. These threats, discovered on YouTube on June 7, were directed not just at Trudeau but also at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh.

Adding to the tensions, Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya voiced concerns about the influence of Khalistani extremists in Canada. Responding to a video by separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who urged Arya and his Hindu friends to return to India, Arya asserted that Canada is their home and condemned the extremists' actions.

"We Hindus have come to our wonderful country Canada from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and the Caribbean, and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada is our land," Arya stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Arya also expressed concern over the increasing incidents of hate-fueled violence directed at Hindu-Canadian communities, highlighting the growing threat posed by extremist factions.

