A new container train service connecting Whitefield in Bengaluru with Tughlakabad in New Delhi has been launched. Union Minister V. Somanna said the service will provide industries in Bengaluru and nearby regions with a cheaper, safer and eco-friendly freight option.

In a major boost to the country’s domestic freight network, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna on Sunday flagged off a new container train service connecting Whitefield in Bengaluru with Tughlakabad in New Delhi. The service is expected to provide industries across Bengaluru and neighbouring regions with a faster, safer and more cost-effective rail-based option for transporting raw materials and finished goods to major markets.

Speaking after flagging off the train at Whitefield railway station, the minister described it as a first-of-its-kind initiative in South India.

“This project will be a game-changer for industries in and around Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Hosur, Kolar and Krishnagiri,” he said.

Somanna added that the service would help transport raw materials and finished goods to major markets safely and on time.

“Compared to road and air transport, this is a much cheaper and more eco-friendly option,” he said.

Long-Pending Demand Fulfilled: MLA Manjula

Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Aravind Limbavali, who was also present at the event, said a long-pending demand from local workers and entrepreneurs had finally been fulfilled.

“Thanks to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the special efforts of Minister V. Somanna, this project has officially started,” she said.

“This will be a massive help for us to send goods from our constituency to New Delhi in a very short time,” she added.

Senior railway officials and local public representatives were also present at the launch event.