Two students were injured after a private bus hit their school bus in Telangana's Sircilla. In a separate incident in Kamareddy, an RTC bus driver died and several passengers were injured after the bus overturned. Police are investigating both cases.

Two students sustained bleeding injuries after a private bus collided with a school bus near the new bus stand in the early hours of Saturday within the limits of Sircilla Police Station in Rajanna-Sircilla district of Telangana.

According to police, the injured students were shifted to a hospital for treatment, while the remaining students travelling on the school bus are safe. Police have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

A police official said, "In the early hours today, an accident occurred involving a school bus and a travel bus. Two students in a school bus sustained bleeding injuries, while the others are safe. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. We are currently investigating the matter."

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

RTC Bus Driver Killed in Separate Kamareddy Accident

Meanwhile, on Friday, an RTC bus driver was killed, and several passengers sustained injuries after the bus overturned near Jukkal X Road, close to Bichkunda in Kamareddy district, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Bichkunda when it hit a roadside divider and overturned at around 12 noon near Bichkunda X Road, according to officials.

The driver, Anjaneyulu, died after getting trapped under the bus following the accident. The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital by ambulances for treatment.

According to Telangana RTC officials, a total of 13 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident. All passengers escaped safely, though some sustained minor injuries.

Following the accident, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock and spoke to the RTC Managing Director, District Collector and Superintendent of Police over the phone to enquire about the incident, the reasons for the accident and the current situation. The minister expressed condolences to the family of Anjaneyulu and said he was deeply pained by the driver’s death. (ANI)