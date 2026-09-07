A special food safety drive in Bengaluru PGs by the FSDA department found expired food and unhygienic conditions, leading to notices for 23 accommodations. Officials confiscated items like old curd and mislabeled products, and even found bed bug powder on a dining table at one location.

Several expired food items and unhygienic conditions were found at several paying guest (PG) accommodations in Bengaluru during a special food safety inspection drive on Friday, officials said, adding that notices were issued to 23 PGs following the inspections. 64 PG accommodations in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, and districts under the Greater Bengaluru Authority were examined by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department.

According to officials, the effort was carried out in response to public complaints about the unsanitary environment and subpar food at PGs, as reported by news agency PTI.

Officials examined food preparation and storage techniques, shelf life, kitchen hygiene, food quality, raw material storage, and product labelling during the inspections. According to the department, some PGs were using old curd, Swastik Bisibele Bath powder, rice flour, artificial food colouring, black pepper, and a mislabeled concoction. These food items were confiscated in accordance with the law.

Twelve food samples were also gathered by officials and forwarded to labs for examination. The test findings will assist in determining whether more action is necessary. One of the serious violations was reported at Nandana Elite PG in Bommasandra.

Bed bug powder was discovered on a dining table with food items, according to FSDA Commissioner Srinivas K. Additionally, officials discovered unwanted and non-food-related items kept in a location with access to drinking water. The location was discovered to be unsanitary.

PG Owners Warned Over Food Safety

PG owners and food handlers have been instructed by the agency to adhere closely to food safety and hygiene requirements. They have been told to utilise high-quality raw materials, store food safely, keep kitchens and places used for food preparation hygienic, and make sure that no expired food is consumed or given away.

The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, as well as the rules and regulations formulated under it, may result in legal action for infractions of food safety requirements, the agency cautioned.

Meanwhile, the department inspected the pantry of the Cabinet Hall at Vidhana Soudha during the Cabinet meeting on September 3.