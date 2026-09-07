Doddamane Sakamma, popularly known as Coffee Pudi Sakamma, was a pioneering woman entrepreneur who built a successful coffee business in Bengaluru. Discover her inspiring journey from managing coffee estates to becoming a social reformer.

When you think of Bengaluru’s coffee culture today, images of steaming filter coffee, traditional darshinis, old-school cafés and trendy new-age coffee shops may come to mind. But long before coffee became an inseparable part of the city’s identity, one remarkable woman helped lay the foundation for Bengaluru’s love of coffee. Her name was Doddamane Sakamma, popularly known as ‘Coffee Pudi Sakamma’, or ‘Coffee Powder Sakamma’. A pioneering entrepreneur, coffee planter and philanthropist, Sakamma built a successful coffee business at a time when opportunities for women were severely limited.

Sakamma was born in 1880 in Bidare village in Tumkur district. She understood the importance of education from an early age. At a time when formal schooling for girls was uncommon, she was among the few educated young women in the erstwhile Mysore Province.

A Huge Responsibility At 18, But She Did Not Lose Courage

At around 16, Sakamma married Doddamane Chikkabasappa Shetty, a coffee planter from Somwarpet in Coorg. However, tragedy struck just a few years into their marriage when her husband passed away.

At just 18, Sakamma was widowed and left with the enormous responsibility of managing the family’s vast coffee estates. Despite the social restrictions faced by women at the time, she refused to back down.

Drawing on her education, management skills and determination, Sakamma took charge of the coffee plantations. Under her leadership, the estates gradually recovered and began to flourish.

A New Chapter For The Coffee Business In 1920

Sakamma soon realised that growing coffee was only one part of the business. To build a successful enterprise, the coffee also needed to reach a wider market.

In 1920, she moved to Bengaluru and established a coffee curing and powdering unit near Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi. At the time, much of the machinery required for coffee processing had to be imported. Sakamma embraced modern technology to roast, grind and package coffee beans for customers.

Her decision to bring coffee processing closer to consumers marked a significant new chapter in her entrepreneurial journey.

‘Sakamma’s Coffee Works’ Became A Household Name

Sakamma’s coffee powder was sold under the brand name ‘Sakamma’s Coffee Works’ and soon became popular among households in Bengaluru for its taste and quality.

She established sales outlets in different parts of the city, making her coffee more accessible to customers and helping turn freshly prepared coffee into a familiar daily ritual for many families.

Her growing popularity earned her the affectionate name ‘Coffee Pudi Sakamma’, meaning ‘Coffee Powder Sakamma’. Her brand became so well known that, according to reports, it even found mention in the writings of celebrated Kannada literary figures such as Masti Venkatesha Iyengar and DV Gundappa.

A Leader In Social Service And A Role Model For Women

Sakamma’s achievements extended far beyond the coffee business. She was also deeply involved in social service and worked for women’s welfare, education and community development.

Historical records indicate that she built a hostel for the Kuruhina Shetty community and a dharamshala, or rest house for travellers, in Basavanagudi.

In recognition of her entrepreneurial achievements and social service, the Mysore Durbar conferred on her the honorary title ‘Lokasevaparayane’. She also served as a member of the Mysore Representative Assembly.

Her contributions were recognised by the British government as well, which awarded her the Kaisar-e-Hind Medal.

A Legacy That Lives On

Sakamma’s legacy continues to be remembered through places associated with her life and work, including the Sakamma Bungalow in Somwarpet, Coorg, and Sakamma Garden in Bengaluru.

Her remarkable journey represents much more than the story of a successful coffee business. It is a story of resilience, entrepreneurship and social responsibility at a time when women had very few opportunities to build independent careers or businesses.

Sakamma, who passed away at the age of 75, remains an inspiring figure in Karnataka’s history. From managing coffee estates as a young widow to building a recognised coffee brand in Bengaluru and contributing to society, she carved out a place for herself in the state’s entrepreneurial history.

Today, her name remains closely associated with the aroma of coffee and the story of a woman who turned adversity into opportunity.