A five-year-old girl named Tanisha was tragically killed after being run over by a school van in Dasanapura, Bengaluru. The incident occurred while she and her mother were waiting to pick up her older sister, just days before Tanisha's birthday.

A five-year-old girl was killed after she was run over by a school van in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred in Dasanapura village, Bengaluru North taluk, while the child accompanied her mother to pick up her older sister from school. According to the circumstances, the girl was murdered when a van drove over her outside her sister's school. The deceased was identified as Tanisha, who was just days away from celebrating her birthday next week.

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According to information, Tanisha and her mother were waiting outside the school when the school van reportedly drove up quickly. She was killed when she was ran over after coming in front of the car. After school, she had gone with her mother to pick up Kanika, her seven-year-old sister.

A police inquiry was initiated by the occurrence, and attempts are underway to ascertain the precise circumstances leading up to the tragedy and if carelessness was involved.

Meanwhile, the police said the van allegedly approached at a high speed. During the commotion, Tanisha reportedly came in front of the moving vehicle and was run over. She died on the spot before any medical assistance could reach her.

Tanisha's family is deeply shocked by the event. The five-year-old has been excitedly anticipating her birthday celebration next Friday, according to family members. The week that was supposed to be a celebration has instead become a time of sadness as family members struggle to accept the little child's unexpected death.