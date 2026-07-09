A Bengaluru MBA graduate was arrested for circulating counterfeit currency after a shopkeeper reported a fake Rs 500 note. The accused, previously bailed for a similar crime, was already under police surveillance. He attempted to evade capture by hiding inside a box bed at his residence but was found by officers.

A routine purchase at a neighbourhood cigarette shop led to the dramatic arrest of a Bengaluru MBA graduate accused of circulating counterfeit currency, exposing an alleged fake note network that had been under police surveillance.

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According to investigators, the accused visited a local shop and allegedly used a fake Rs 500 note to buy cigarettes. The shopkeeper became suspicious after noticing irregularities in the currency while returning the balance amount. Realising the note could be counterfeit, the shopkeeper alerted the police, triggering an investigation that eventually led officers to the suspect's residence.

Police said the accused had previously been arrested in a counterfeit currency case and had recently secured bail. Investigators suspect he resumed circulating fake notes shortly after his release, prompting renewed surveillance. The fresh complaint provided officers with the breakthrough they needed to act.

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When police reached his house to arrest him, the accused allegedly attempted to evade capture by hiding inside the storage compartment of a box bed. Officers searched the premises and eventually found him concealed inside the bed, bringing the dramatic operation to an end.

During the search, police allegedly recovered counterfeit currency notes and other materials that are now being examined as part of the investigation. Authorities are also trying to determine whether the accused acted alone or was part of a larger counterfeit currency racket operating in and around Bengaluru.

The case has once again highlighted the importance of public vigilance while handling cash transactions. Shopkeepers and consumers are advised to carefully examine high-denomination currency notes and immediately inform authorities if they suspect counterfeit money.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation to trace the source of the fake notes, identify possible associates and establish how the counterfeit currency entered circulation. Officials are also examining whether similar incidents reported in recent weeks are linked to the accused or to a wider network.

The incident underscores how a seemingly ordinary purchase turned into a major breakthrough for investigators, ultimately leading to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to avoid capture by hiding in an unlikely place.

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