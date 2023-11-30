Bengaluru Tech Summit: 'IT needs more infrastructure,' says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauds Karnataka's IT dominance, emphasizing its 25% GDP share. The state showcases 5,500 IT companies, 750 multinational entities, contributing $85 billion to exports and employing 12 lakh directly, supporting 31 lakh indirectly. Pro-industry policies, Niti Aayog's top ranking, and draft policies unveiled at the summit reinforce Karnataka's position as an innovation powerhouse.

During the inauguration of the 26th Bengaluru Tech Summit, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka's dominance in the IT sector, emphasizing its substantial contribution to the state's economy, boasting an impressive 25% share in the GDP.

Acknowledging the state's position as a coveted investment hub, Siddaramaiah reiterated the commitment to continue infrastructure investment, which is crucial for advancing technological innovation to the next level.



The state's IT prowess was showcased with 5,500 IT, IETS companies, and 750 multinational entities, contributing $85 billion to the country's exports. This sector alone has created direct employment for 12 lakh professionals and supported 31 lakh indirect jobs. Karnataka's remarkable 40% share in the nation's software exports cements its status as a global IT powerhouse.

Siddaramaiah expressed pride in Karnataka's consistent top ranking in Niti Aayog's India Index and the accolade of Best Performer conferred by DPIIT. These titles, he asserted, underscore the state's dedication to fostering enterprise and innovation.

The Chief Minister lauded the pro-industry policies designed to streamline regulatory processes, citing measures like affidavit-based settlement, land reforms, central inspection systems, and mono vigilance to create an industry-friendly ecosystem.



The summit witnessed the release of the draft Biotech Policy by Big Industries Minister M. B. Patil, highlighting Karnataka's leadership in the ease of doing business index. The state, with a robust 40% contribution to the nation's IT exports, continues to forge ahead. IT and BT Minister Priyanka Kharge reiterated the government's commitment to nurturing an environment conducive to the growth of technology industries.

At the event, drafts of the Karnataka Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic Policy (AVGC) and the revised Biotechnology Action Policy were unveiled by dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, State Information Technology Vision Group Chairman Chris Gopalakrishnan, Chief Secretary Vanditasharma, and IT Secretary Akrup Kaur.