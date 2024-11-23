'Development won, Parivarwad, negative politics lost': PM Modi on landslide victory in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Saturday evening to participate in celebrations following the NDA's massive victory in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Saturday evening to participate in celebrations following the NDA's massive victory in Maharashtra.

Addressing a rally, PM Modi said that development, good governance and social justice won in Maharashtra while lies and deceit suffered a crushing defeat.

PM Modi also praised the NDA for its strong showing in the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar and said such results showed the country wanted development.

"Today the results of by-elections of many states have also come. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have given strong support to the BJP. The people of Assam have once again expressed their trust in the BJP. We have also got success in Madhya Pradesh. Support for NDA has increased in Bihar. This shows that the country now only wants development," PM said at the BJP office in Delhi.

