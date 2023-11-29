Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: BMRCL identifies 100 acres for Namma Metro phase 3 land acquisition

    BMRCL started land acquisition for Bengaluru's third metro phase, aiming for 100 acres initially for ₹15,600 crore project. Depot and viaduct construction sites identified along key stretches; state approval pending for the proposed modifications before full land acquisition proceeds in ten-kilometre intervals.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has initiated the process of land acquisition for the third phase of the city's metro project. The corporation sources revealed that they've begun the acquisition process for a hundred acres initially, with plans to complete the entire process within the next six months.

    This upcoming phase of the Metro project is slated to cost ₹15,600 crore, encompassing the construction of two key stretches. The Kempapura-JP Nagar (Outer Ring Road) stretch, spanning 32.1 km, and the Hosahalli-Kadabagere (Magadi Road) stretch, extending 12.5 km, constitute integral parts of this phase. While the state government has greenlit the project, certain modifications suggested by the central government are pending approval before the land acquisition can proceed.

    Specifically, the corporation has designated 75 acres near the Badarahalli Police Station on Magadi Road for depot construction, with an additional 25 acres earmarked for viaduct construction in the initial phase.

    Initially, the BMRCL's planning department is tasked with presenting a land acquisition proposal to the government, focusing on acquiring land in ten-kilometre intervals along the project's route. As the project progresses, land acquisition notifications will be issued every ten kilometres.

    In the initial phase, the BMRCL has identified a hundred acres for depot and viaduct construction along specific sections of the corridor. Sources from the BMRCL anticipate completing the land acquisition process and securing the necessary assets within a timeframe of six months.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 3:32 PM IST
