Two men posing as prospective tenants allegedly assaulted a 59-year-old woman and fled with her 40-gram gold mangalya chain after faking house rental inquiry in east Bengaluru.

Two men posing as prospective tenants allegedly assaulted a 59-year-old woman and fled with her 40-gram gold mangalya chain in east Bengaluru. The incident reportedly occurred recently in Konadasapura, where the victim, Yashoda, runs a small shop opposite Safal Market. According to her complaint, an acquaintance named Bharath had approached her nearly two weeks earlier, claiming that two of his friends were looking for a house on rent.

Bharath’s parents had previously operated a roadside eatery on Yashoda’s property before returning to their native Chintamani. Bharath reportedly told Yashoda that he was studying at a nearby college.

Yashoda told TOI, “Bharath told me that two of his friends were looking for a house on rent and they would visit her the following morning to see the property.”

However, the two men did not arrive the next morning. Instead, another man later visited Yashoda’s shop, introduced himself as Bharath’s friend and enquired about the rent and advance before leaving.

The alleged robbery unfolded around 8pm on August 5 when two men arrived at Yashoda’s house, claiming to be Bharath’s friends. They reportedly asked her to show them the vacant property she intended to rent out.

Trusting their story, Yashoda took them to the house adjoining her residence. The men allegedly inspected the property before claiming that the walls were damaged and that repairs were needed as one of them was supposedly bringing his pregnant wife.

“The duo complained of cracks in the wall and told me that one of them was bringing his pregnant wife and wanted to fix it,” the complainant said.

Yashoda said the men picked up tools from her house, including a hammer, and began striking the wall. When she objected and told them to simply clean the premises and repair the cracks with paint after moving in, the situation allegedly took a violent turn.

Yashoda said, “They took some tools from my house, including a hammer, and started hitting the wall. I objected to it and asked them only to clean the house and that they could fix the cracks with paint after shifting. Within two minutes, they came to my house while I was cooking."

She alleged that the men then targeted her mangalya chain.

"One of them put his hand on my shoulder as if he were a friend. When I retorted, they tried to grab my mangalya chain. I held on to it and tried to escape. But they assaulted me and robbed me of the chain. When they were fleeing, I tried to stop them, but they overpowered me and fled on a bike they had parked nearby,” she added.

Yashoda later approached Avalahalli police and told them that she recalled Bharath mentioning that his sister had married a nearby villager. Police subsequently launched an investigation into the alleged conspiracy.

A senior officer said, “We have secured the trio and subjected them to questioning and are making efforts to recover the gold chain. Bharath is the mastermind behind the crime, and the miscreants had followed her for almost two weeks to rob her of valuables.”

Police are now questioning the accused and making efforts to recover the stolen jewellery.