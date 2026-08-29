Shivamogga will get two special Train on Demand services to Machilipatnam and Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh. The trains will operate on August 30, 31 and September 2, with services offering additional connectivity for passengers during the festival season.

There is good news for railway passengers in Shivamogga and surrounding parts of Karnataka, with the Railway Department announcing two special train services connecting the city with Machilipatnam and Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh. The services, announced as Train on Demand (TOD) trains, are expected to improve connectivity between Shivamogga and key destinations in Andhra Pradesh, according to Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra.

The special services are being introduced jointly by the South Central Railway and South Western Railway to provide additional travel options for passengers, particularly during the festival season. Each train will have 20 coaches, comprising one combined First AC/Second AC coach, one Second AC coach, two Third AC coaches, nine Sleeper coaches, five General coaches and two SLR (Seating-cum-Luggage Rake) coaches.

Complete Train Schedule

Machilipatnam-Shivamogga-Machilipatnam Special

Train No. 07217, Machilipatnam to Shivamogga: The train will depart from Machilipatnam at 3:55 pm on August 30 and arrive in Shivamogga at 3:00 pm on August 31.

The train will depart from Machilipatnam at 3:55 pm on August 30 and arrive in Shivamogga at 3:00 pm on August 31. Train No. 07218, Shivamogga to Machilipatnam: The train will depart from Shivamogga at 5:40 pm on September 2 and arrive in Machilipatnam at 3:55 pm on September 3.

Shivamogga-Guntakal-Shivamogga Special

Train No. 07219, Shivamogga to Guntakal: The train will depart from Shivamogga at 5:40 pm on August 31 and arrive in Guntakal at 7:00 am on September 1.

The train will depart from Shivamogga at 5:40 pm on August 31 and arrive in Guntakal at 7:00 am on September 1. Train No. 07220, Guntakal to Shivamogga: The train will depart from Guntakal at 1:45 am on September 2 and arrive in Shivamogga at 3:00 pm the same day.

Key Stations On The Routes

The special trains will pass through several major stations, including Shivamogga, Bhadravathi, Tarikere, Birur, Arsikere, Tiptur, Tumakuru, Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram and Anantapur.

The services are expected to provide an additional travel option for passengers from the Malenadu and Central Karnataka regions travelling to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

Passengers can check the train schedules and book tickets in advance through the Indian Railways' ICMS and NTES systems.

Special Trains To Benefit Several Groups

MP BY Raghavendra said the special services would be particularly useful for people travelling between Shivamogga and parts of Andhra Pradesh, especially during the festival season.

"This will be particularly useful for students, traders, employees, and pilgrims. I request everyone to make the most of this service," he said.

The MP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Ministers of State for Railways V Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu for responding to his request and providing the special services for passengers in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Regular Services Could Follow

Raghavendra said his efforts to improve rail connectivity for Shivamogga would continue. He added that the special services could potentially be made permanent if they receive a good response from passengers.