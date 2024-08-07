Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka govt approves extension of Bengaluru nightlife; Bars, shops to open till 1 am

    The Urban Development Department has extended Bengaluru's nightlife hours, allowing bars, clubs, and hotels to operate until 1 AM. This move, effective January 2, aims to boost nighttime business. Previously restricted to 10 PM, liquor sales and other commercial activities can now continue late into the night following the state budget's approval.

    In a welcome move for nightlife enthusiasts, the Urban Development Department has announced an extension of Bengaluru's nightlife hours. The state government has officially sanctioned what was previously unofficial, allowing various establishments to stay open until 1 AM.

    As part of this new regulation, bars can now open from 10 AM onwards. Clubs with CL 4 licenses, star hotels with CL 6 licenses, and hotels and lodges with CL 7 and CL 7D licenses are permitted to operate from 9 AM to 1 AM. Additionally, refreshment rooms (bars) holding CL 9 licenses can conduct business from 10 AM to 1 PM.

    This extension also includes hotels and markets, where liquor sales are now allowed until 1 AM. This initiative is part of a broader effort to boost nighttime business in the city. 

    In 2016, an earlier attempt to extend operating hours for hotels, restaurants, and markets was met with resistance from the police department and the public sector, leading to a curfew at 11 PM. However, in February, during the state budget presentation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to extend business hours until midnight, paving the way for this latest development.

    The state government has now formalized these changes, allowing Bengaluru's nightlife to thrive. Previously, hotels, markets, and other commercial activities were permitted to stay open until 1 AM. Now, bars, hotels, pubs, and clubs selling alcohol can remain open until 1 AM, instead of closing at 10 PM.

    The new regulations, effective January 2, allow shops and commercial establishments with ten or more employees to remain open late. Liquor sales are now permitted until 1 AM, following the Finance Department's approval of this proposal as outlined in the 2024-25 budget.

    Video Icon