    Bengaluru: Lovers commit suicide by jumping into lake near NICE road allegedly due to parental disapproval

    In a heartbreaking incident near Bengaluru's NICE Road, two young lovers, Anjana, 20, and Srikanth, 25, took their lives by jumping into a lake. Their families' opposition to their relationship, detailed in a poignant death note, underscored the tragic outcome discovered after a missing persons' report was filed on July 1.

    Bengaluru: Lovers commit self death by jumping into lake near NICE Road allegedly due to parental disapproval vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    In a tragic incident near Bengaluru's NICE Road, two young lovers reportedly took their lives by jumping into a lake, leaving behind a heart-wrenching death note that stated the reason as their personal decision.

    Anjana, aged 20, and Srikanth, 25, both college students residing in different parts of Bengaluru, Anjanapura and Konanakunte respectively, had been in a relationship for several years. However, their love faced significant opposition from their families, who filed missing person reports after they disappeared on July 1.

    The distressing discovery came to light the morning after their disappearance when authorities found their lifeless bodies in the lake. A poignant death note recovered from the scene stated that they were the motive behind their drastic decision to end their lives.

    The note reportedly stated, "We are the cause of our deaths," shedding light on the immense emotional turmoil the young couple must have endured. Before the tragic incident, a missing persons' case had been filed at Konanakunte and Talaghattapura stations.

