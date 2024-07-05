Bengaluru: 'Bamboo' interiors for Bamboo bazaar metro station, Jayadeva-Meenakshi stretch to be modified

Bengaluru's Namma Metro will undergo a six-crore makeover with bamboo decorations, led by the Bamboo Society of India. The Purple Line's Bamboo Bazaar station will feature Tripura's Bambusa Tussaud bamboo. Additionally, a five-kilometre beautification stretch from Jayadeva to Meenakshi temple stations, funded by CSR, promotes sustainable and attractive metro infrastructure.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro is set to receive a stunning makeover with bamboo decorations, reminiscent of the internationally acclaimed Terminal-2 airport. The Bamboo Society of India will spearhead the interior design project, focusing on the Purple Line's Bamboo Bazaar metro station.

This project, estimated to cost around six crores, will feature extensive use of the Bambusa Tussaud variety bamboo from Tripura. This choice of bamboo is not only visually appealing but also aligns with the project's emphasis on promoting sustainable infrastructure.



Additionally, the beautification plan includes a five-kilometre stretch from Jayadeva station to Meenakshi temple metro station. This initiative, funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, aims to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the metro while advocating for environmentally friendly practices.

Through these efforts, Namma Metro is poised to set a new standard in metro station design, blending traditional materials with modern infrastructure. This transformation will make the metro stations attractive and unique, elevating the travel experience for daily commuters and visitors alike.

