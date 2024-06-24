Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: 17-year-old commits suicide over alleged harassment by transgender in Hunsur, case registered

    In Hejjur village, Rahul Maurya, 17, died by suicide amidst allegations of harassment by transgender individuals. After returning home from a four-month absence, tensions rose following accusations from the transgender community. A confrontation ensued, leading to Rahul's tragic decision. His family demands a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    Tragedy struck the village of Hejjur in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru as 17-year-old Rahul Maurya committed suicide following allegations of harassment by transgender individuals. Rahul was found hanging in a shed on a farm in Hejjur village on the evening of June 23. His death came shortly after a dispute involving his family and some transgender individuals. The argument reportedly stemmed from accusations that Rahul had taken one of their girls.

    Rahul's father, Kumar, has complained to the Hunsur Rural Police Station, urging a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his son's death. According to Kumar, Rahul had gone missing four months ago and had only recently returned to his grandmother's house on June 21.

    Before his disappearance, Rahul was involved in trading hot water and had befriended transgender individuals. The exact nature of their relationship remains unclear, but tensions escalated when Rahul returned home.

    On June 23, a confrontation occurred between Rahul's family and some transgender individuals, who accused him of wronging their community. Disturbed by the commotion and accusations, Rahul took his own life later that evening.

    The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident to uncover the truth behind this tragic event. The community of Hejjur is in shock, mourning the loss of a young life while seeking justice and answers.

