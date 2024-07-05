Bengaluru: Govt bans electric bike taxi service, transport officials to seize unauthorized vehicles

Karnataka bans electric bike taxis following public outcry and unauthorized use. Starting today, 11 teams led by RTO officials will enforce the ban, seizing any unauthorized electric bike taxis. The transport department urges public caution, emphasizing compliance with legal requirements to regulate the transport sector.

Karnataka Transport Department has issued an order to ban electric bike taxis, starting today. This comes following multiple requests from private transport organizations and a stern notice from the transport department against the unauthorized use of electric bikes as taxis.

Beginning tomorrow, the transport department will launch an intensive operation to clamp down on these unauthorized bike taxis. Under the leadership of Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials, a total of 11 teams have been formed to take swift action against electric bike taxis operating without proper authorization.



The crackdown, described by some as a "war against electric bike taxis," will involve comprehensive vehicle inspections led by regional transport authorities. These inspections aim to seize any electric bike taxis found plying the roads without the necessary permits.



The transport department had previously issued clear instructions prohibiting the use of electric bikes as taxis. Despite this, many unauthorized bike taxi drivers have continued to operate, prompting this latest round of enforcement.

As the operation kicks off today morning, transport officials are urging the public to be cautious and avoid using electric bike taxis until further notice. The department’s stringent measures underscore its commitment to regulating the transport sector and ensuring that all vehicles comply with legal requirements.





