Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani, Esha Gupta to Janhvi Kapoor's best HOT pics on World Bikini Day

    World Bikini Day 2024: While the bikini generally represents the confidence and attitude of a woman, several Bollywood beauties have aced this daring and sexy style with ease.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani, Esha Gupta to Janhvi's best HOT pics on World Bikini Day

    A bikini is regarded as one of the most fashionable and sexiest costumes for women. While bikini looks are popular over the world, did you know today marks Bikini's birthday? Yes, this summer and beachwear originated on July 5th, 1946.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Gardar 2 actress Ameesha Patel, noted for her youthful beauty and boundless charisma, is ageing in reverse. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a bright green bikini, showcasing her toned form. She increases the temperature while taking a dip in the pool.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy looks stunning in beachwear. The actress is known for her toned physique and ability to show off her curves. We can't take our eyes off her.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika Padukone is the embodiment of beauty and grace. She looks lovely in a swimsuit and is the epitome of sexiness and seduction in a bikini.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta has an amazing physique. The actress wowed her fans when she shared a snapshot of herself in a pink bikini. She attracts attention with her flair and exquisite fashion sense.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani routinely surprises her fans by sharing lovely bikini photos. In this snapshot, the diva looks lovely in a brown bikini, leaving admirers in awe.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ananya Panday wore a pink bikini and proudly displayed her toned body. Her photographs will surely take your breath away.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan poses in a bikini and demonstrates her shape in a two-piece. She is plainly a water baby, like a mermaid.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shanaya Kapoor is the right blend of sweet and sexual. She surely has the looks to kill. Everyone admires the actress's flawless bikini body. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spoiler Alert! Mirzapur 3 ending explained: Know who will survive and who will be the king of Mirzapur? RBA

    Spoiler Alert! Mirzapur 3 ending explained: Know who will survive and who will be the king of Mirzapur?

    Kill REVIEW: Is Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's film a must-watch? Read what audiences said RBA

    Kill REVIEW: Is Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's film a must-watch? Read what audiences said

    Doctor slams Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her 'health and science illiterate'; actress later reacts RBA

    Doctor slams Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her 'health and science illiterate'; actress later reacts

    Jigar Is Praveen Tej, Vijayshree Kalburgi starrer worth your time? Read here ATG

    'Jigar' REVIEW: Is Praveen Tej, Vijayshree Kalburgi starrer worth your time? Read here

    Malayalam film 'Partners' review: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Shajohn starrer promises gripping thriller ATG

    Partners REVIEW: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan Shajohn starrer promises gripping thriller

    Recent Stories

    Radhika Merchant: Know net worth, education other details about Anant Ambani wife to be gcw

    Radhika Merchant: Know net worth, education & more about bride-to-be

    Akash Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns at Garba night [PHOTOS] ATG

    Akash, Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns at Garba night [PHOTOS]

    Bihar government suspends 15 engineers after 10 bridges collapse in quick succession gcw

    Bihar govt suspends 15 engineers after 10 bridges collapse in quick succession

    Our work is urgent, we will begin it today': Keir Starmer in first speech as Britain PM (WATCH) gcw

    'Our work is urgent, we will begin it today': Keir Starmer in first speech as Britain PM (WATCH)

    Scary looking robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work can lift objects up to forty kgs WATCH vkp

    'Scary-looking' robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work, can lift objects up to 40 kgs (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon