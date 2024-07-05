SEXY photos: Disha Patani, Esha Gupta to Janhvi Kapoor's best HOT pics on World Bikini Day

World Bikini Day 2024: While the bikini generally represents the confidence and attitude of a woman, several Bollywood beauties have aced this daring and sexy style with ease.

SEXY photos: Disha Patani, Esha Gupta to Janhvi's best HOT pics on World Bikini Day

A bikini is regarded as one of the most fashionable and sexiest costumes for women. While bikini looks are popular over the world, did you know today marks Bikini's birthday? Yes, this summer and beachwear originated on July 5th, 1946.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Gardar 2 actress Ameesha Patel, noted for her youthful beauty and boundless charisma, is ageing in reverse.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a bright green bikini, showcasing her toned form. She increases the temperature while taking a dip in the pool.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni Roy looks stunning in beachwear. The actress is known for her toned physique and ability to show off her curves. We can't take our eyes off her.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Deepika Padukone is the embodiment of beauty and grace. She looks lovely in a swimsuit and is the epitome of sexiness and seduction in a bikini.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Esha Gupta has an amazing physique. The actress wowed her fans when she shared a snapshot of herself in a pink bikini. She attracts attention with her flair and exquisite fashion sense.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani routinely surprises her fans by sharing lovely bikini photos. In this snapshot, the diva looks lovely in a brown bikini, leaving admirers in awe.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a pink bikini and proudly displayed her toned body. Her photographs will surely take your breath away.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan poses in a bikini and demonstrates her shape in a two-piece. She is plainly a water baby, like a mermaid.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor is the right blend of sweet and sexual. She surely has the looks to kill. Everyone admires the actress's flawless bikini body.

Latest Videos