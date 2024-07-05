Bengaluru: Indiranagar spa manager accuses extortion in name of Raj news owner, FIR filed

In Bengaluru's Indiranagar, owner Venkatesh of Raj News and others face extortion accusations from Tea Spa and Beauty's manager. Allegedly, they demanded ₹8 lakhs, threatening to broadcast an obscene video of the spa. Police have filed an FIR based on the complaint, investigating the misuse of media credentials and potential charges of extortion and intimidation against the accused.

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's Indiranagar area, the owner of Raj News channel, Venkatesh, and others have been accused of extortion by the 'Tea Spa and Beauty' massage parlour manager. A complaint has been lodged at the Jeevan Bimanagar police station, alleging that they demanded ₹8 lakhs under the threat of broadcasting an obscene video.

According to the complaint filed by Sivashankar, the manager of Tea Spa and Beauty, the ordeal began on June 27 when a woman and two men claiming to be from Raj News visited the massage parlour. They wielded a microphone labelled with the channel's name and purportedly spoke with someone claiming to be the CEO of Raj News over the phone. During this call, they accused the spa of illegal activities and showed a video allegedly depicting prostitution involving individuals who had visited the spa.



Sivashankar stated that the individuals demanded ₹15 lakhs to suppress the video, threatening to broadcast it otherwise. When he expressed his inability to pay such a sum, the demand was lowered in subsequent calls, ultimately settling at ₹8 lakhs. The extortion attempts continued with calls and WhatsApp messages pressuring him to pay the reduced amount.

In response to these threats, Sivashankar filed a complaint with the police, naming Venkatesh and others involved in the alleged extortion. He emphasized that Tea Spa and Beauty operates legally under all necessary licenses and does not engage in any illicit activities.

The sequence of events as described in the complaint suggests that the perpetrators used the guise of conducting a sting operation under the Raj News banner to extort money from the spa management. The police have registered an FIR based on Sivashankar's complaint, and investigations are underway to apprehend the accused.



Such incidents raise concerns about the misuse of media credentials and the vulnerability of businesses to extortion and false accusations. The police must thoroughly investigate the matter to ensure justice is served.

The accused individuals, including Venkatesh, are likely to face charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, pending further investigation into the case.

