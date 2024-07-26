Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru’s Koramangala PG murder: CCTV footage shows culprit stabbing victim, crying for help

    On June 23, Kriti Kumari was brutally murdered in her Koramangala PG by Abhishek, as captured by CCTV. Despite her desperate attempts to escape and seek help, other residents ignored her cries, focusing on their phones. The police are now actively searching for Abhishek, who fled to Bhopal after the crime.

    Bengaluru Koramangala PG murder CCTV footage shows culprit stabbing victim crying for help vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    In a tragic incident on June 23, Kriti Kumari was brutally murdered in her PG in Koramangala. The shocking event was caught on CCTV, revealing the horrifying moments leading to her death.

    At 11:13 pm, the accused, Abhishek, arrived at the PG where Kriti was staying. He knocked on her door and, as she opened it, attempted to stab himself. Kriti tried to escape, but Abhishek overpowered her and repeatedly stabbed her, killing her in a matter of minutes. The CCTV footage shows him stabbing Kriti in the neck, chest, and abdomen as she struggled for her life.

    Bengaluru's Koramangala PG murder: Killer mistakenly targets lover's friend, reveals probe

    Despite Kriti's desperate attempts to call for help, the other young women in the PG did not intervene. As she lay in a pool of blood, reaching out for assistance, the women ignored her, focusing on their mobile phones instead. They watched in panic but did nothing to help, displaying a shocking lack of humanity.

    The Koramangala police have registered a case and are actively searching for Abhishek. After committing the murder, he changed his clothes and fled the scene. It is believed that he has escaped to Bhopal. The police have now travelled to Bhopal to apprehend him.

    Bengaluru: Bihar-based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG, probe underway

    CCTV evidence

    The murder, which took place within two minutes, was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed in the PG. The footage has been crucial in identifying Abhishek and understanding the sequence of events.

    The video has gone viral, shedding light on the brutal nature of the crime and the apparent indifference of the witnesses. This incident has raised serious concerns about safety and the response of bystanders in critical situations.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Koramangala PG murder Probe reveals killer targets lover friend mistaking identity vkp

    Bengaluru's Koramangala PG murder: Killer mistakenly targets lover's friend, reveals probe

    Karnataka one and half year old baby dies of fever after alleged sexual assault at Bidar POCSO case filed vkp

    Karnataka SHOCKER! 1.5 year old baby dies of high fever after suspected sexual assault, POCSO case filed

    Renukaswamy murder case Bengaluru court rejects actor Darshan request for homemade meals citing THESE reasons vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Bengaluru court rejects actor Darshan's plea for homemade meals citing THESE reasons

    Bengaluru Peenya flyover set to open for all vehicles from July twenty nine heavy vehicles banned on THIS weekday vkp

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover set to open for all vehicles from July 29; heavy vehicles banned on THIS weekday

    Karnataka High Court issues notice to actor Yash starrer TOXIC for movie set in forest area vkp

    Karnataka HC issues notice to actor Yash starrer 'TOXIC' for movie set in forest area

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 26 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 26 city-wise rates

    Indigo to Nestle India: Stocks to watch out on July 26 RKK

    Indigo to Nestle India: Stocks to watch out on July 26

    Level Cross REVIEW: Amala Paul, Asif Ali's film is OUT; read this before buying tickets RBA

    Level Cross REVIEW: Amala Paul, Asif Ali's film is OUT; read this before buying tickets

    Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor opens up about niece Raha, family dynamics after Rishi Kapoor's death ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor opens up about niece Raha, family dynamics after Rishi Kapoor's death

    Chattisgarh Train derails in Kanker after hitting fallen tree driver injured vkp

    Chattisgarh: Train derails in Kanker after hitting fallen tree, driver injured

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future' AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan' Gulam Nabi zia reporter anr

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan'

    Video Icon