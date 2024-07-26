Bengaluru’s Koramangala PG murder: CCTV footage shows culprit stabbing victim, crying for help

On June 23, Kriti Kumari was brutally murdered in her Koramangala PG by Abhishek, as captured by CCTV. Despite her desperate attempts to escape and seek help, other residents ignored her cries, focusing on their phones. The police are now actively searching for Abhishek, who fled to Bhopal after the crime.

In a tragic incident on June 23, Kriti Kumari was brutally murdered in her PG in Koramangala. The shocking event was caught on CCTV, revealing the horrifying moments leading to her death.

At 11:13 pm, the accused, Abhishek, arrived at the PG where Kriti was staying. He knocked on her door and, as she opened it, attempted to stab himself. Kriti tried to escape, but Abhishek overpowered her and repeatedly stabbed her, killing her in a matter of minutes. The CCTV footage shows him stabbing Kriti in the neck, chest, and abdomen as she struggled for her life.



Bengaluru's Koramangala PG murder: Killer mistakenly targets lover's friend, reveals probe

Despite Kriti's desperate attempts to call for help, the other young women in the PG did not intervene. As she lay in a pool of blood, reaching out for assistance, the women ignored her, focusing on their mobile phones instead. They watched in panic but did nothing to help, displaying a shocking lack of humanity.

The Koramangala police have registered a case and are actively searching for Abhishek. After committing the murder, he changed his clothes and fled the scene. It is believed that he has escaped to Bhopal. The police have now travelled to Bhopal to apprehend him.



Bengaluru: Bihar-based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG, probe underway

CCTV evidence

The murder, which took place within two minutes, was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed in the PG. The footage has been crucial in identifying Abhishek and understanding the sequence of events.

The video has gone viral, shedding light on the brutal nature of the crime and the apparent indifference of the witnesses. This incident has raised serious concerns about safety and the response of bystanders in critical situations.

Latest Videos