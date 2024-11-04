PM Modi condemns Canada temple attack, says such acts of violence won't weaken India’s resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the "deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada" and criticised "cowardly attempts" to intimidate Indian diplomats in that country.

First Published Nov 4, 2024, 8:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 8:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the "deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada" and criticised "cowardly attempts" to intimidate Indian diplomats in that country. PM Modi also slammed the Justin Trudeau administration's and said "such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve."

PM Modi's strong objection came for the first time after India-Canada relations worsened since the former withdrew its diplomats following allegations of violence against Sikh separatist Khalistani leaders on Canadian soil.

PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

Also read: 'Deeply disappointing to see...': India strongly condemns Khalistani attack on devotees outside Canada temple

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, reportedly carried out by alleged Sikh extremists, calling the incident "deeply disturbing."

The attack involved a group of men wielding pro-Khalistani flags who assaulted devotees with sticks, with videos of the assault quickly spreading across social media platforms.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

