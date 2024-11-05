Imane Khelif has 'testicles, micropenis': Paris Olympics gold medalist's leaked medical report sparks outrage

The gender identification of Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who recently claimed gold in women's boxing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, is under scrutiny following the leak of a medical report.

The document, obtained by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia, suggests that Khelif has XY chromosomes and internal testicles, indicating a condition known as 5-alpha reductase insufficiency.

The report, drafted by medical experts from Kremlin-Bicetre Hospital in Paris and Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers in June 2023, details Khelif's biological characteristics, including the absence of a uterus and the presence of a micropenis.

This revelation has reignited discussions surrounding gender identity and participation in women's sports, particularly as it was previously disclosed that Khelif possesses XY chromosomes, leading to her suspension from the 2023 World Championship Gold Medal fight in New Delhi by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The leaked medical report has sparked significant outrage across social media platforms, with users expressing vehement criticism towards Khelif. Some have called for her arrest, while others demanded that Italian boxer Angela Carini be awarded the gold medal instead. Comments have ranged from questioning Khelif's qualifications to suggesting that her presence in women's boxing is unjust.

Political figures have also seized upon the controversy, with former President Donald Trump using Khelif's case in 2024 US presidential campaign advertisements to criticize the Biden-Harris administration's handling of gender issues in sports. GOP politicians like Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance have voiced their opposition to transgender athletes competing in women's categories, further politicizing the debate surrounding Khelif's gender identity.

Activists have weighed in, with some declaring that Khelif's case exemplifies broader issues regarding gender and biology in sports. Riley Gains, a prominent activist, stated, "Remember the man who won an Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing? His medical reports show he has XY chromosomes, male testosterone levels, testicles, and a micropenis."

Khelif has publicly addressed the uproar, affirming her identity as a woman. "I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified," she stated, adding that the ongoing gender debate, amplified by figures like Elon Musk and JK Rowling, has taken a toll on her personally. The situation has escalated to the point where Rowling and Musk were named in a criminal complaint filed with French authorities for alleged acts of "aggravated cyber harassment."

