Bengaluru: 1km long queue of commuters outside Nagasandra metro after festive weekend sparks concerns (WATCH)

Bengaluru's Nagasandra Metro station experienced a 1 km queue as commuters returned from Diwali celebrations, sparking frustration towards politicians for delays in metro line expansion. Heavy traffic congestion prompted many to choose the metro, but overcrowding remains a significant issue. Residents seek urgent action to alleviate delays.

Bengaluru witnessed a massive surge in metro commuters returning from the Diwali festival, leading to a lengthy queue of approximately 1 km at the Nagasandra Metro station. Frustrated travellers expressed their anger towards politicians for failing to expand the metro line, causing unnecessary delays.

Following the Deepavali celebrations, many people who had travelled from Bengaluru to over 22 districts in northern Karnataka and other states opted for the metro to avoid the notorious traffic jams in the city. Upon entering Bengaluru, travellers faced heavy congestion at various points, including Nagasandra, Peenya 2nd Phase, Goraguntepalya, and Yeshwantpur. The commuters reported that road travel would take significantly longer due to these jams, prompting the people to alight at the Nagasandra Green Line station on the Bengaluru-Tumkur Road.

At Nagasandra, between 5,000 and 10,000 people waited to board the metro, resulting in a queue stretching about 1 km—resembling Hanuman’s tail. Many passengers who hoped to enjoy a traffic-free journey were left disappointed as they faced long waiting times at the metro station. This situation has sparked outrage against local politicians and metro officials, who are being criticized for the delay in expanding the metro line.

Currently, the Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line has 29 stations, stretching from Nagasandra on Tumkur Road to Silk Institute on Kanakapura Road. However, an extension from Nagasandra to Manjunathnagar, Chikka Bidarakallu, and Madavara is under construction, with railway tests already being conducted. Despite this progress, political delays have kept the new route from opening, leading to frustration among commuters and residents alike.



Politicians, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister DK Shivakumar, and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, along with MPs such as V. Somanna, PC Mohan, Tejasvi Surya, and Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, have faced backlash for not prioritizing the completion of this extended metro line.

Bengaluru's population includes many people from North Karnataka, coastal districts, and other states like Maharashtra. With such a diverse crowd relying on the Nagasandra station, the influx of commuters often leads to overcrowding. Passengers typically face queues of 500 meters to 1 km to access the metro.



Residents are hopeful that the extension from Nagasandra to Madavara will ease the congestion at the station and provide a smoother commute. While some construction work has been completed, commuters await the final technical tests and approval from the Union Ministry for the inauguration of this vital line. There are calls for state ministers and local MPs to take immediate action to expedite the opening of the extended route, as commuters demand a solution to their ongoing struggles.

