30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

A tragic incident occurred at Hebbe Falls in Chikkamagaluru when 30-year-old tech professional Amit Kumar from Bengaluru drowned while swimming. Originally from Chhattisgarh, he had visited with his friend Salam Karim. Witnesses believe he slipped, prompting an investigation as the community mourns his loss.

Chikkamagaluru: A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday when Amit Kumar, a 30-year-old tech professional from Bengaluru, drowned while swimming in Hebbe Falls. The unfortunate event occurred near Kemmannugundi in the Tarikere Taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.

Amit, originally from Chhattisgarh, had travelled to Chikkamagaluru three days ago with his friend Salam Karim, who hails from Tamil Nadu. The two were staying together in Bengaluru, where they worked at different companies. Witnesses suggest that Amit Kumar may have slipped while swimming in the waterfall, which is known for its depth. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Lingadahalli police station in Tarikere taluk.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning, and the local community is mourning the loss of a vibrant young life.

