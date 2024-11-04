30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

A tragic incident occurred at Hebbe Falls in Chikkamagaluru when 30-year-old tech professional Amit Kumar from Bengaluru drowned while swimming. Originally from Chhattisgarh, he had visited with his friend Salam Karim. Witnesses believe he slipped, prompting an investigation as the community mourns his loss.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

Chikkamagaluru: A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday when Amit Kumar, a 30-year-old tech professional from Bengaluru, drowned while swimming in Hebbe Falls. The unfortunate event occurred near Kemmannugundi in the Tarikere Taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.

Amit, originally from Chhattisgarh, had travelled to Chikkamagaluru three days ago with his friend Salam Karim, who hails from Tamil Nadu. The two were staying together in Bengaluru, where they worked at different companies.  Witnesses suggest that Amit Kumar may have slipped while swimming in the waterfall, which is known for its depth. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Lingadahalli police station in Tarikere taluk. 

Bengaluru: 1km long queue of commuters outside Nagasandra metro after festive weekend sparks concerns (WATCH)

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning, and the local community is mourning the loss of a vibrant young life. 

Car crash in Charmadi ghat leaves one woman injured

A car accident occurred at Charmadi Ghat when the driver lost control and crashed into a roadside rock. The incident, which took place in Mudigere Taluk, involved four passengers travelling from Ujire to Mudigere. 

Bengaluru techie gets 'boss's' text on WhatsApp, loses Rs 4.5 lakh in Diwali gift scam. Here's what happened 

One woman among the passengers sustained serious injuries and has been transported to Mangalore for treatment. The other three passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. 

Authorities from the Banakal police station visited the site to conduct an inspection and are currently handling the case. Further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

