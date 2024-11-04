Karnataka HC to take action against channels broadcasting court proceedings without consent

The Karnataka High Court will take action against YouTube channels and social media accounts illegally broadcasting court proceedings. The court’s computer department has compiled a list of offenders despite previous orders prohibiting such broadcasts, as unauthorized videos continue to circulate on various platforms.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 1:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

Karnataka High Court has announced that it will take action against YouTube channels and social media accounts that are broadcasting videos of court proceedings without obtaining prior permission. The court's computer department is currently gathering details on these accounts and preparing a comprehensive list.

Despite the High Court's clear order prohibiting the live streaming of court proceedings, several channels continue to share videos across various platforms, including YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook. These channels have been accused of editing footage, adding their captions, and creating misleading thumbnails, which has raised serious concerns about the integrity of court proceedings.

Taking the situation seriously, the High Court’s computer department has compiled a list of over ten YouTube channels that have broadcast court proceedings without authorization. This list includes the names of the channels, the videos aired, and their respective URL links. The court plans to present this information to the bench in the coming days. Additionally, the legal teams of Google and YouTube have been notified about these violations, and appropriate actions have been recommended.

The trend of live-streaming court proceedings began during the COVID-19 lockdown, leading to a significant increase in public viewership. Unfortunately, this has led some news and YouTube channels to exploit the situation, broadcasting and recording these proceedings without consent, resulting in viral videos circulating on social media.

In September, a judge's comments during a court hearing sparked controversy, prompting the High Court to implement a warning message before live streaming, advising viewers against recording or sharing videos without prior authorization. Following this, the Bangalore Bar Association filed a petition, urging the central government to halt the live broadcasting of court proceedings on personal accounts and platforms.

On September 24, a single-member bench of the High Court heard the petition and ordered the immediate removal of live-streamed court videos from YouTube, Facebook, and X Corp. The court reiterated that private forums are prohibited from using these livestream videos. Everyone is expected to adhere to the 'Karnataka Court Proceedings Live Stream and Recording Rules 2021'.

However, despite these strict orders, unauthorized broadcasting of court proceedings continues on various platforms. This has led the High Court computer department to intensify its efforts in identifying and listing the channels, videos, and URLs that have broadcasted court proceedings in defiance of the court's directives.

