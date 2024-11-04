UP SHOCKER! 4-year-old dies after choking on chewing gum in Kanpur, family blames manufacturer

In a tragic incident that has left people of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur shaken, a four-year-old child died after choking on a chewing gum purchased from a neighbourhood shop.

The child, identified as the son of Rahul Kashyap, reportedly bought the chewing gum on Sunday evening. Shortly after consuming it, the toffee became lodged in his throat, leading to severe breathing difficulties.

Family members made desperate attempts to dislodge the chewing gum, but it remained stuck. Acting quickly, they rushed the child to the largest hospital in Kanpur. However, despite their efforts, he was declared dead before reaching the medical facility.

Recounting the incident, Rahul Kashyap explained that his son had insisted on buying the chewing gum and began eating it around 7 p.m. The family tried repeatedly to remove the blockage, but the situation rapidly deteriorated.

Kashyap expressed his grief, noting that he plans to file a complaint with authorities against the manufacturer, the Pari Jain toffee company, citing the dangerous consequences of their product.

The heartbreaking loss has sparked fears about the safety of similar confectionery products in the area, with many residents now concerned about the potential risks associated with children's treats. 

