Bengaluru: Bihar-based young woman brutally murdered in Koramangala PG, probe underway

A shocking crime occurred in Koramangala's VR Layout PG, where Kriti Kumari, a 24-year-old woman from Bihar, was brutally murdered. The incident took place between 11:10 and 11:30 pm, causing a wave of concern and anger among residents.

Kriti Kumari, who was working for a private company in Bengaluru, was found dead in her PG room. The horrific event unfolded when a young man, armed with a knife, broke into the ladies' PG. He proceeded to attack Kriti near her third-floor room and strangled her to death. Tragically, she died on the spot.



The Koramangala police, along with South East Division DCP Sara Fatima, quickly arrived at the scene to investigate. Authorities are now relying on CCTV footage to track down the accused. Initial suspicions suggest that the perpetrator might be someone Kriti knew, pointing to a possible acquaintance involved in the crime.

The negligence of the PG owner is being scrutinized as a potential factor in the incident. To expedite the investigation, the police have registered a case at the Koramangala Police Station and formed three special teams to search for the accused.



Further updates reveal that the police are examining Kriti Kumari’s mobile phone to gather crucial information. They are checking her call details and Call Detail Records (CDR) to identify who she last contacted and to trace any suspicious calls she might have received. Additionally, the police are analyzing CCTV footage to piece together the events leading up to her arrival at the PG and her final movements.

The investigation is ongoing and the police are working to bring the culprit to the limelight.

