HD Kumaraswamy is intelligent in words, but not in development, says Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy criticized Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, claiming he excels in politics but lacks local development achievements. He praised BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar's dedication to Channapatna, urging voters to support leaders committed to local progress over personal ambitions.

In a pointed critique of Union Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy remarked that while Kumaraswamy is adept at handling political statements, his development efforts fall short. Speaking to reporters at the residence of Maddur MLA Kadalur Uday KM in Mandya, Cheluvarayaswamy shared his views on Kumaraswamy’s political journey and the dissatisfaction among JD(S) supporters in the region.

According to Cheluvarayaswamy, JD(S) supporters in Mandya have expressed frustration, emphasizing the need for leaders to remain locally involved to support the constituency's growth. "Kumaraswamy’s ambitions took him from Channapatna to the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, where he sought and secured a Union Minister post. But despite this position, he hasn’t achieved notable development for the people," he stated.



The JD(S), a significant regional force in Karnataka politics, has faced challenges due to the growing criticism against the Kumaraswamy family. Despite Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s efforts in Channapatna, he has faced electoral defeats in both the Ramanagara Assembly and Mandya Lok Sabha constituencies. "Though he knows the people of Mandya, Nikhil hasn’t been able to resonate as strongly with the locals as expected," Cheluvarayaswamy noted.



Further addressing the situation in Channapatna, BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar, who hails from the constituency, has consistently pushed for development in the area, according to Cheluvarayaswamy. "Yogeshwar has dedicated his life to Channapatna’s progress. The people of Channapatna will soon decide if they should support leaders like Yogeshwar who stayed with them or those who left in search of new political opportunities," he added.

He argued that while Nikhil Kumaraswamy claims he has not lost the trust of Channapatna, Yogeshwar, who has twice contested and lost from Channapatna, continues to work towards its growth. "Yogeshwar may have faced electoral setbacks, but he hasn’t given up on the constituency," Cheluvarayaswamy said, stressing that Yogeshwar has been unfairly treated in Channapatna but remains committed to driving development over the next three and a half years.

