Donald Trump eyes US president post: Check out his net worth, source of income and more

The 2024 US presidential election is shaping up to be a close contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Trump's net worth has reportedly surged to $8 billion, largely due to Truth Social and real estate holdings, but this figure is disputed amidst legal challenges.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 10:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 10:00 PM IST

The much-awaited US elections will be held on November 5 and all eyes are on whether Republican Donald Trump wins the presidential race against the Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.  If surveys are to be believed, the 2024 US presidential election will likely be a neck-and-neck contest between former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. While Trump is a Republican candidate, Harris is fighting as a Democrat.

article_image2

Donald Trump's net worth

According to Forbes, Trump's net worth has more than doubled since the end of September, when it was $3.9 billion, to $8 billion today.

What are his sources of income?

His main firm, Truth Social, is responsible for a significant portion of this. But Trump's real estate assets have also brought in millions of dollars. He owns the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, three residences in Florida, and Trump Tower in New York. His other assets are worth $810 million and include his Miami resort, six US golf courses, three European golf courses, and the Mar-a-Lago club.

article_image3

According to Forbes, Trump has $100 million in other assets and over $410 million in cash and liquid assets.

Trump's wealth has long been contested, though, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a legal lawsuit against the former US president, alleging that he has occasionally overstated his fortune by up to $3.6 billion.

Trump also has enormous legal expenses; his liabilities are approximately $540 million. His costs continue to rise due to his lengthy list of court disputes.

article_image4

Three categories of states

Red States, Blue States, and Swing States are the three categories of states that influence presidential elections in the United States. Blue States have been ruled by Democrats since 1992, while Red States have been continuously won by Republicans since 1980. Election results in these states are typically seen as predictable.

