MUDA land scam: Lokayukta issues notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; check details

CM Siddaramaiah has been served a notice by the Lokayukta in the Muda land scam case. Following the questioning of his wife, Parvathi, Siddaramaiah has been summoned for questioning at the Mysore Lokayukta office on November 6.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 7:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 7:06 PM IST

A major development has taken place in the MUDA land scam case, which has tarnished the reputation of CM Siddaramaiah. Following the Lokayukta's questioning of his wife, Parvathi, at an undisclosed location, CM Siddaramaiah has now been served a notice. On Monday (November 4), Lokayukta police served the notice to Siddaramaiah, requiring him to appear for questioning at their office on November 6.

The notice directs him to appear for questioning at the Mysore office. Siddaramaiah is the primary accused (A1) in the case. Currently, the state is witnessing widespread controversy surrounding the Waqf board and by-elections. Amidst the by-election campaigning, the Lokayukta police have served this notice to Siddaramaiah.

This marks the first time in his 40-year political career that Siddaramaiah has faced such an inquiry in a scam case. The Lokayukta has already completed the questioning of all other accused in the case, leaving only CM Siddaramaiah's interrogation pending. Now, he too has been summoned for questioning.

Responding to the Lokayukta notice in the Muda case, CM Siddaramaiah, speaking in Haveri, simply stated, "I have received the notice. I will attend the questioning."

This is the first time CM Siddaramaiah is facing such an inquiry. He has never been an accused and faced questioning in any case before. However, the Muda case continues to deepen, marking the first time he has faced a Lokayukta investigation in his political career.

Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the case, had been insisting that while small-time thieves are apprehended, Siddaramaiah, despite complaints against him, was not being investigated. She demanded his arrest and interrogation. She also consistently accused the Lokayukta police of not conducting a proper investigation.

The Lokayukta has already questioned several individuals, including A2 Parvathi Siddaramaiah, A3 Mallikarjun, and A4 Devaraju. The Lokayukta has also gathered significant documents related to the Muda site. Furthermore, Lokayukta officials have visited and inspected the sites allocated to the CM's family.

Video Icon