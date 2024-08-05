Bengaluru: Female nursing student slips and falls from 6th floor, dies

A tragic incident occurred at Dhanvantari Nursing College in Bengaluru when 19-year-old nursing student Atulya fell from the sixth floor and died. Enrolled for just a month and a half, she slipped while walking on campus. The local police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage, and examining if foul play was involved.

Tragedy struck at Dhanvantari Nursing College in Dasarahalli, a suburb of Bengaluru, when a 19-year-old nursing student fell from the sixth floor of the college building and died. The deceased, identified as Atulya, had been enrolled in the nursing program for just a month and a half. According to reports, Atulya was walking on the college premises yesterday evening when she accidentally slipped and plunged from the high-rise building.

The incident occurred late in the evening and was only discovered later. Local police from Soladevahalli Police Station have initiated an investigation into the case. They visited the scene and have since sent the body for a post-mortem examination.



Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact circumstances of the fall. They are also exploring whether there was any foul play involved, such as someone pushing Atulya.

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet, a husband has been accused of brutally murdering his wife. Fatima, aged 34, had been married to Tabrez Pasha for nine years and they had two children together.

The couple had been facing significant issues in their marriage. Fatima had been struggling with her husband's behaviour, including accusations of theft, drug use, and societal shame. Despite advice from family elders to resolve their issues, the couple continued to fight.



Early morning, the argument escalated. At around 8:30 am, Tabrez Pasha attacked Fatima with a knife, resulting in her death. After the attack, he fled the scene.

The murder was discovered by locals who alerted the Chamarajpet police. Authorities have visited the site and are investigating the case.

