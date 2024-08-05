Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Female nursing student slips and falls from 6th floor, dies

    A tragic incident occurred at Dhanvantari Nursing College in Bengaluru when 19-year-old nursing student Atulya fell from the sixth floor and died. Enrolled for just a month and a half, she slipped while walking on campus. The local police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage, and examining if foul play was involved.

    Bengaluru Female nursing student slips and falls from sixth floor dies vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 3:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    Tragedy struck at Dhanvantari Nursing College in Dasarahalli, a suburb of Bengaluru, when a 19-year-old nursing student fell from the sixth floor of the college building and died.  The deceased, identified as Atulya, had been enrolled in the nursing program for just a month and a half. According to reports, Atulya was walking on the college premises yesterday evening when she accidentally slipped and plunged from the high-rise building.

    The incident occurred late in the evening and was only discovered later. Local police from Soladevahalli Police Station have initiated an investigation into the case. They visited the scene and have since sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

    Bengaluru's CCB police inspector commits suicide in Bidadi over alleged transfer issue

    Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact circumstances of the fall. They are also exploring whether there was any foul play involved, such as someone pushing Atulya.

    Husband brutally murders wife in Chamrajpet

    In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet, a husband has been accused of brutally murdering his wife. Fatima, aged 34, had been married to Tabrez Pasha for nine years and they had two children together.

    The couple had been facing significant issues in their marriage. Fatima had been struggling with her husband's behaviour, including accusations of theft, drug use, and societal shame. Despite advice from family elders to resolve their issues, the couple continued to fight.

    Bengaluru housewife hangs herself, accuses schoolmates of harassing for night-out in death note

    Early morning, the argument escalated. At around 8:30 am, Tabrez Pasha attacked Fatima with a knife, resulting in her death. After the attack, he fled the scene.

    The murder was discovered by locals who alerted the Chamarajpet police. Authorities have visited the site and are investigating the case.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru to Mangaluru train service set to resume on August six vkp

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru train service set to resume on August 6

    Karnataka Minister son Dhruv Patil captures Heterochromia Iridum phenomenon in leopard eyes at Bandipur vkp

    Karnataka Minister’s son captures rare phenomenon in leopard’s eyes at Bandipur forest

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast NIA does spot inspection after five months with two terrorists recreates blast scene vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA does spot inspection with 2 terrorists, recreates blast scene

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues vkp

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues

    Caught on camera: Bengaluru man gropes, forcibly kisses woman on morning walk, flees scene; WATCH CCTV footage snt

    Caught on camera: Bengaluru man gropes, molests woman on morning walk, flees scene; WATCH CCTV footage

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: 5 MAJOR and biggest changes you can expect gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: 5 MAJOR and biggest changes you can expect

    7 secret steps to manifest money and wealth RBA EAI

    7 secret steps to manifest money and wealth

    Bengaluru to Mangaluru train service set to resume on August six vkp

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru train service set to resume on August 6

    cricket RIP Graham Thorpe: Revisiting former England cricketer's five most iconic innings scr

    RIP Graham Thorpe: Revisiting former England cricketer's five most iconic innings

    Bangladesh unrest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees country for 'safer location' (WATCH) anr

    Bangladesh unrest: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns; flees country for 'safer location' as protesters storm palace

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon