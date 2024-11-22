Karnataka: Koppal’s Annadaneshwar Mutt land registered as Waqf property; Lingayat community seeks removal

Leaders of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community in Koppal have demanded the removal of the Waqf property claim on the Halakeri Sri Annadaneshwar Shakha Mutt. They argue the Mutt's land has historical significance and urge the government to reverse the Waqf registration to avoid future tensions.

In a strong move from the local Veerashaiva Lingayat community in Koppal, leaders have demanded that the property of the Halakeri Sri Annadaneshwar Shakha Mutt, which has been listed as Waqf property, be removed from the Waqf Board’s records.

On Thursday, community leaders gathered at the Sri Annadaneshwar Shakha Mutt to address the ongoing dispute. The Mutt, which has been an important part of the local community for centuries, is now at the centre of a controversy. The leaders claim that the Waqf property registration is unjust and threatens the long-standing history and legacy of the Mutt.



The Annadaneshwar Mutt, known for its educational and social contributions, occupies 35 guntas of land. According to the community, while 18 guntas of this land are recorded as belonging to a dargah and graveyard, the remaining portion has been historically tied to the Mutt and its school. However, since January 29, 2021, the title deed for Survey No. 17 has been officially recorded under the Waqf Board.

The leaders have strongly urged the government to take immediate action to reverse this inclusion, demanding that the Waqf Board's name be removed from the title deed. They warned that failure to address the issue could lead to a fierce struggle in the future.



Notable figures from the Veerashaiva Panchamasali community, including Gramam President Rudragowda Gaudappavara, Basavaraja Hallur, Mahantesh Agasimundina, and others, attended the meeting and voiced their concerns. They stressed the Mutt’s significant role in the community and its rich history that predates independence.

The leaders emphasized that the unity between Hindus and Muslims in the area has always been strong, but the current issue over the Waqf claim is creating unnecessary tensions. They called on the government to protect the heritage and rightful ownership of the Annadaneshwar Mutt's land.

