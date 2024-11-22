Karnataka: Koppal’s Annadaneshwar Mutt land registered as Waqf property; Lingayat community seeks removal

Leaders of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community in Koppal have demanded the removal of the Waqf property claim on the Halakeri Sri Annadaneshwar Shakha Mutt. They argue the Mutt's land has historical significance and urge the government to reverse the Waqf registration to avoid future tensions.

Karnataka Koppal Annadaneshwar mutt waqf property removal lingayat community vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 12:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

In a strong move from the local Veerashaiva Lingayat community in Koppal, leaders have demanded that the property of the Halakeri Sri Annadaneshwar Shakha Mutt, which has been listed as Waqf property, be removed from the Waqf Board’s records. 

On Thursday, community leaders gathered at the Sri Annadaneshwar Shakha Mutt to address the ongoing dispute. The Mutt, which has been an important part of the local community for centuries, is now at the centre of a controversy. The leaders claim that the Waqf property registration is unjust and threatens the long-standing history and legacy of the Mutt. 

'How was Waqf board authorized to register Muslim marriages? asks Karnataka HC

The Annadaneshwar Mutt, known for its educational and social contributions, occupies 35 guntas of land. According to the community, while 18 guntas of this land are recorded as belonging to a dargah and graveyard, the remaining portion has been historically tied to the Mutt and its school. However, since January 29, 2021, the title deed for Survey No. 17 has been officially recorded under the Waqf Board. 

The leaders have strongly urged the government to take immediate action to reverse this inclusion, demanding that the Waqf Board's name be removed from the title deed. They warned that failure to address the issue could lead to a fierce struggle in the future.

Kerala: Waqf Board issues land reclamation notices to 37 families in Thrissur's Chavakkad

Notable figures from the Veerashaiva Panchamasali community, including Gramam President Rudragowda Gaudappavara, Basavaraja Hallur, Mahantesh Agasimundina, and others, attended the meeting and voiced their concerns. They stressed the Mutt’s significant role in the community and its rich history that predates independence.

The leaders emphasized that the unity between Hindus and Muslims in the area has always been strong, but the current issue over the Waqf claim is creating unnecessary tensions. They called on the government to protect the heritage and rightful ownership of the Annadaneshwar Mutt's land. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's medical report submitted to High Court vkp

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's medical report submitted to High Court

'Follow these steps for 5 years...': Bengaluru resident's viral suggestions to tackle traffic congestion vkp

'Follow these steps for 5 years...': Bengaluru resident's viral suggestions to tackle traffic congestion

Guarantee schemes will continue for the next three years says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

'Guarantee schemes will continue for the next three years', says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Karnataka CM orders cancellation of BPL cards for govt employees, Income Tax payers only vkp

Karnataka CM orders cancellation of BPL cards only for govt employees and Income Tax payers

SWR announces train cancellations, delays on November 23: Check affected routes vkp

SWR announces train cancellations, delays on November 23: Check affected routes

Recent Stories

Navi Mumbai Illegal Dargah near new airport demolished over threat to national security See PICS vkp

Navi Mumbai: Illegal Dargah near new airport demolished over 'threat to national security'; See PICS

WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works gcw

WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rishabh Pant's 'BOX OFFICE' six stuns Pat Cummins, Indian fans go berserk (WATCH)

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers ATG

How can you earn from Instagram? Know how much you can earn if you have 1000 followers

Reddit Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Tencent Cuts Stake Yet Again: Retail Turns Apprehensive

Reddit Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Tencent Cuts Stake Yet Again: Retail Turns Apprehensive

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon