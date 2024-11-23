Planning to cancel a Vande Bharat ticket? Here’s what you should know

Vande Bharat Express is one of Indian Railways' premium train services, offering a fast and comfortable travel experience. But do you know the ticket cancellation charges for Vande Bharat Express? If you are planning to travel on Vande Bharat Express, it is essential to know about the ticket cancellation charges.

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express is one of Indian Railways' premium train services. It offers a fast and comfortable travel experience. But are you aware of the ticket cancellation charges? If you plan to travel on Vande Bharat Express, it's crucial to know about the ticket cancellation policy.

Vande Bharat Ticket Cancellation

If a Vande Bharat Express ticket is cancelled 48 hours before the train's departure, a flat cancellation fee is charged. This fee ranges from Rs 60 for second class to Rs 240 for AC first class/executive class tickets.

Vande Bharat Rules

Cancellations between 48 and 12 hours before departure incur a 25% charge in addition to the flat fee. Cancellations between 12 and 4 hours before departure incur a 50% charge in addition to the minimum cancellation fee.

Vande Bharat Ticket Cancellation

The railway offers some flexibility for RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) or waitlisted passengers. Such tickets can be cancelled up to 30 minutes before the train's departure. A full refund (excluding a minimal service charge) can be obtained.

Indian Railways IRCTC Rules

To cancel an e-ticket, it is necessary to file a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) for a refund, as e-tickets cannot be directly cancelled.

