Bengaluru's CCB police inspector commits suicide in Bidadi over alleged transfer issue

Inspector Thimmegowda of the Bengaluru Crime Control Bureau (CCB) was found dead by suicide today in Bidadi. Thimmegowda’s death, which occurred in a remote area, was a result of hanging. The 47-year-old inspector had recently been transferred to the Economic Offenses Wing of the CCB from his previous role as the Kumbalagodu Inspector just two months ago. His sudden demise has stirred significant concern and assumption among his peers.



The troubles for Inspector Thimmegowda began when he was suspended from his position at the Attibele police station following a firecracker warehouse disaster that resulted in numerous fatalities. He was accused of neglect of duty, which led to his suspension and other difficulties in securing a new posting.

Despite his efforts to clear his name and find justice, including frequent visits to the Commissioner's office and the DG's office, Thimmegowda remained without a permanent position. His repeated appeals for reinstatement were met with limited success, contributing to his growing despair.



Sources close to the case suggest that Thimmegowda felt betrayed and unfairly treated. He had publicly expressed his frustrations, claiming that he was being made a scapegoat for others' mistakes and pleading for justice.

The police community is grappling with the implications of this incident, questioning whether the system failed Thimmegowda by not addressing his concerns and providing him with a fair opportunity.

